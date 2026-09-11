Former CRPF Jawan Stabbed To Death By Relatives Over Abusive Language Dispute

In a tragic incident in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, a former CRPF jawan was fatally stabbed and his brother critically wounded by five relatives stemming from a dispute over abusive language, prompting a police investigation and arrests.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 45-year-old former CRPF jawan, Amresh Bahadur Singh, was stabbed to death in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

His 35-year-old brother, Manjesh Singh, was seriously injured in the same attack.

Five relatives allegedly carried out the attack following a dispute over abusive language at Singh's dairy farm.

The incident was witnessed by Singh's two daughters, Ritika and Kritika, who also faced assault.

Police have arrested three of the five accused, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining two.

Details Of The Deadly Attack

Law Enforcement Response And Arrests

A 45-year-old former CRPF jawan was stabbed to death and his 35-year-old brother seriously injured, allegedly by five of their relatives following a dispute over abusive language, police said on Friday. The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Thursday in Sonadih (Doth) village under the Ubhawn police station area, they said.According to the FIR, the former jawan, Amresh Bahadur Singh, was at his dairy farm located about 100 metres from his house when five of his relatives, armed with sticks, knives and other weapons, reached there over the issue and asked him to open the gate. When Singh took some time to open the gate, the accused allegedly abused him. An altercation ensued, and later they allegedly attacked and beat him, following which he raised an alarm. Hearing the commotion, Singh's brother Manjesh Singh and his two daughters, Ritika and Kritika, reached the spot. The accused allegedly attacked Amresh and Manjesh with knives and also assaulted the two women, the police said.The injured brothers were taken to the Community Health Centre in Siyar and later referred to Mau. Doctors at Mau declared Amresh dead, while Manjesh was referred to a trauma centre in Varanasi in serious condition. Following the incident, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh, Additional SP Dinesh Kumar Shukla, Circle Officer Rajneesh and other police officials reached the spot and inspected the scene. A case has been registered on the complaint of Ritika Singh, police said. SP Singh said three accused have been arrested, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining two.