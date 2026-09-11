Former CRPF Jawan Stabbed To Death By Relatives Over Abusive Language Dispute

In a tragic incident in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, a former CRPF jawan was fatally stabbed and his brother critically wounded by five relatives stemming from a dispute over abusive language, prompting a police investigation and arrests.
A 45-year-old former CRPF jawan was stabbed to death and his 35-year-old brother seriously injured, allegedly by five of their relatives following a dispute over abusive language, police said on Friday. The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Thursday in Sonadih (Doth) village under the Ubhawn police station area, they said.
Key Points
- A 45-year-old former CRPF jawan, Amresh Bahadur Singh, was stabbed to death in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.
- His 35-year-old brother, Manjesh Singh, was seriously injured in the same attack.
- Five relatives allegedly carried out the attack following a dispute over abusive language at Singh's dairy farm.
- The incident was witnessed by Singh's two daughters, Ritika and Kritika, who also faced assault.
- Police have arrested three of the five accused, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining two.