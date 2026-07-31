Former Army chief Gen Vishwa Nath Sharma passes away at 96

India mourns the passing of former Indian Army Chief General Vishwa Nath Sharma, a decorated veteran of the 1965 Indo-Pak War and brother to India's first Param Vir Chakra awardee, who dedicated his life to distinguished military service.

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Key Points Former Indian Army Chief Gen Vishwa Nath Sharma passed away at 96.

He served as Chief of Army Staff from 1988 to 1990 and was a veteran of the 1965 Indo-Pak War.

Gen Sharma was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) for distinguished service.

He hailed from a prominent military family, being the younger brother of Major Som Nath Sharma, India's first Param Vir Chakra recipient.

The Indian Army and Defence Minister expressed profound grief and condolences on his demise.

Former Army chief Gen Vishwa Nath Sharma (retd) died on Friday at the age of 96, the Indian Army said.

Gen Sharma was the Chief of the Army Staff from June 30, 1988 to June 30, 1990, and saw action as a major during the 1965 Indo-Pak War in the Lahore Sector.

He commanded the Armoured Regiment and held important staff and instructional appointments.

A Distinguished Military Career

Post 1965 war, he was promoted to the rank of a brigadier. He commanded a Mountain Brigade in an insurgency-affected area and was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 1977 for distinguished service, according to his profile on the Army's website.

Later, he commanded an Armoured Brigade in the Rajasthan desert.

In 1980, he was elevated to the rank of Major General and commanded a Mountain Division in the Western Sector.

He rose to the level of Lieutenant General and took over command of a Corps in the Western Sector in 1984.

He was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) for rendering distinguished service.

Tributes From Indian Army And Defence Minister

The Army, led by its chief Gen Dhiraj Seth, expressed profound grief on the demise of the veteran army officer.

"GeneralDhirajSeth, #COAS, and All Ranks of the #IndianArmy express profound grief on the passing of General Vishwa Nath Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, former Chief of the Army Staff. The Indian Army extends its heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and loved ones," the Army said in a post on X.

Defence Minister also condoled his demise, and said, "A distinguished military leader, General Sharma served the Nation with unwavering dedication, courage and honour."

A Legacy Of Military Excellence

Born on June 4, 1930, he hailed from a distinguished military family that had served the armed forces for two generations and produced three generals.

"The younger brother of Major Som Nath Sharma, PVC, Independent India's first Param Vir Chakra awardee, he upheld his family's extraordinary legacy of courage and selfless service with distinction," the Army said.

He was educated at Sherwood College, Nainital, and Prince of Wales' Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun.

He joined the 5th Regular Course at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, and was commissioned on June 4, 1950, into the 16 Light Cavalry, the profile reads.