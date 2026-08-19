Former AAP minister Satyendar Jain among 6 held in Jal Board tender scam

The Anti-Corruption Branch has arrested former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and ex-Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai, along with four others, in connection with an alleged corruption case involving manipulated tendering processes for sewage treatment plant projects.

IMAGE: AAP leader Satyendar Jain and his family members show their ink-marked fingers after casting their vote for the Delhi assembly elections, in New Delhi, February 5, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and ex-DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai are among six arrested by the ACB in a corruption case.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and manipulation in the tendering process for Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant projects.

Investigation revealed restrictive technical specifications were allegedly designed to favour a specific technology provider, Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd.

The tender process reportedly led to significant financial implications for the government exchequer due to changed specifications and excluded parameters.

A money trail indicates substantial funds, including Rs 1.52 crore to Rai's accounts, were transferred through intermediary entities for property purchase.

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and ex-Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai are among six persons arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the Delhi Jal Board, an officer said on Tuesday.

The other accused arrested are Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB, and private persons Nagendra Yadav, Raja Kumar Kurra and Pankaj Verma, the ACB said in a statement.

The case was registered on May 11, 2024, on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants of the DJB.

Allegations Of Tender Manipulation In DJB Projects

According to the ACB, the investigation found that the tendering process allegedly contained restrictive technical specifications and conditions favouring a particular technology provider, Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd, thereby limiting competition and providing undue advantage to the private entity, read the statement.

The agency alleged that the proposed pilot study was not conducted, while restrictive conditions concerning the technology and media to be used were included in the tender. It also alleged that essential parameters relating to treated effluent were excluded and technical specifications were changed, resulting in significant financial implications for the government exchequer, read the statement.

The investigation also revealed regular communication between private persons, public servants and intermediaries to manipulate the tender process. Analysis of electronic evidence showed an exchange of tender conditions, corrigendums and other documents which were subsequently incorporated into the DJB's tender notice, the ACB said.

Uncovering The Financial Irregularities And Money Trail

The agency further alleged that money in the form of commission or bribe was routed through intermediary entities, including Srijanhar and AN Enterprises, the statement read.

The investigation allegedly found that substantial amounts were transferred to the proprietorship concern of Yadav by entities linked to Euroteck. Further transactions allegedly resulted in the transfer of funds to Rai and his relatives through banking channels.

The ACB said that Rai received Rs 1.52 crore in his and his relatives' bank accounts through AN Enterprises and the money was allegedly used for purchasing immovable property.

The agency is examining the complete money trail and alleged proceeds of crime, it said.

The ACB also cited alleged communications among Kurra, Yadav and Srivastava regarding meetings, tender conditions and corrigendums, saying the material indicated that certain conditions were introduced or modified to favour Euroteck.

The six accused were interrogated and arrested on Tuesday in accordance with law, the ACB said, adding that further investigation was underway.