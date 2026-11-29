A forest department team faced a violent assault by illegal miners in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, highlighting the dangers faced by officials combating environmental crimes.

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Key Points A forest department team was allegedly attacked during an operation against illegal mining in Rajasthan's Bansi Paharpur forest area, leaving several personnel injured on Sunday.

A group of 15 to 20 people allegedly assaulted the forest personnel with sticks and iron rods.

The attackers reportedly snatched mobile phones from the forest personnel and deleted video recordings of the incident.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the team attempted to impound a tractor involved in illegal mining.

Police have registered a case against approximately 18 named individuals based on the ranger's complaint.

A forest department team allegedly came under attack during an operation against illegal mining in Bansi Paharpur forest area of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, leaving several personnel, including a ranger, injured, police said on Sunday.

A group of 15 to 20 people allegedly assaulted the forest personnel with sticks and iron rods, snatched their mobile phones and deleted video recordings of the incident, police said.

Violent Confrontation During Anti-Mining Drive

Rudawal Station House Officer (SHO) Naresh Sharma said a complaint was lodged by ranger Pawan Singh Bidhuri, who was on patrol in the area on Saturday along with forester Surendra Kumar and forest guards Pukhraj, Netram and Ravi Kumar.

According to the complaint, the team received information about illegal mining operations in Bansi Paharpur area. When they arrived at the location, they allegedly spotted a tractor. Its driver abandoned the vehicle and fled after being pursued by the forest department team.

Details Of The Assault And Police Action

When the personnel began the process of impounding the tractor, a man identified as Ramavtar allegedly arrived at the scene and called others for assistance.

Soon, around 15 to 20 people reached the spot, blocked the forest department vehicle, and allegedly assaulted forest guard Netram. Ranger Bidhuri, forester Surendra Kumar and forest guard Pukhraj were also beaten up when they intervened.

The attackers also allegedly seized the phones of personnel, deleted video recordings of the incident and reset the devices.

Police have registered a case against around 18 named persons based on the ranger's complaint.