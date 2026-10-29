Forest Department Probes Man's Leopard Attack Claim In Palghar

The Palghar forest department has launched an investigation into a man's claim of a leopard attack, uncovering suspicious findings like cut wires and no pugmarks at the alleged incident site.

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Key Points The Palghar forest department on Thursday began a probe into a man's claim of a leopard attack in Umroli on October 27.

Investigators found electric poles and recently cut wires at the alleged attack site, along with equipment like cutters.

No leopard pugmarks or footprints were discovered at the location, contradicting the man's initial statement.

Compensation for injuries is only provided if a wild animal attack is proven and if the individual was not violating the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The forest department has intensified patrolling in the area following the incident.

The forest department on Thursday said it has begun a probe into a man's claim that he was attacked by a leopard in Umroli area of Palghar on October 27.

Suspicious Findings At Attack Site

Kailash Laxman Umtol, a resident of Tokrepada in Padgha, had claimed he sustained a leg injury in a leopard attack, following which a team visited the spot for panchnama, an official said.

"The team found electric poles and cut wires at the location, with some wires appearing to have been cut recently. Equipment, including cutters, was also recovered. While Umtol mentioned a leopard attack in his preliminary statement, no leopard pugmarks or footprints were found at the site," a release from the forest department said.

"Further inquiry into his statement will help clarify the exact cause. Compensation is granted only if it is proven that the injury was caused by a wild animal. No compensation is provided if the incident occurred while the individual was violating provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act," it added.

In the wake of the incident, the forest department has intensified patrolling in the area, the official added.