Foreigners have no absolute right to enter India, rules HC

The Delhi high court has unequivocally stated that foreign nationals do not possess an inherent or legally enforceable right to enter India, even with a valid visa, reinforcing the nation's sovereign power over immigration and national security.

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Key Points The Delhi high court has affirmed that foreign nationals do not have an inherent or legally enforceable right to enter India, even with a valid visa.

Entry into India is considered a sovereign function of the State, embedded in considerations of national security, foreign policy, and administrative discretion.

Possession of a visa does not create an absolute or unconditional right of admission, as statutory frameworks allow denial based on various grounds.

A Turkmenistan national's plea was dismissed after she was denied entry due to adverse inputs, suspicious travel patterns, and discrepancies in her stated purpose of visit.

The court highlighted that immigration authorities have the power to deny entry based on concerns like national security and public order, upholding their discretion.

The Delhi high court has held that a foreign national does not have an inherent or legally enforceable right to seek entry into India.

The high court also said the statutory framework does not treat the possession of a visa as creating an absolute and unconditional right of admission into India.

"...the statutory scheme expressly contemplates circumstances in which, notwithstanding possession of the requisite travel documents, a foreigner may not be permitted to enter India on the grounds specified therein, including considerations relating to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, relations with a foreign State and public health, besides such other grounds as may be specified by the Central government," Justice Amit Mahajan said in an order passed on September 30.

India's Sovereign Right To Control Entry

The court said issuance of a visa or refusal of entry or granting clearance of immigration is a sovereign function of the State that is embedded in considerations of national security, foreign policy and administrative discretion.

The court's observations came while dismissing a plea by a woman, a Turkmenistan national, seeking a direction to the Centre to furnish a written speaking order giving the reasons for refusing her entry in India on March 25. The petitioner sought directions permitting her to enter India on the strength of the business visa issued to her.

The woman said she was possessing a valid passport and business visa but she was denied entry and made to return to Turkmenistan while her husband, who was travelling with her, was permitted to enter India.

Case Study: Turkmenistan National Denied Entry

The plea was opposed by the authorities who said that a foreigner does not possess any vested or indefeasible right to enter the territory of India merely by virtue of being in possession of a valid visa.

The authorities' counsel contended that grant of a visa and the permission to enter India are distinct matters, and the latter remains subject to the statutory regime governing immigration and the powers vested in the competent authorities.

The counsel said adverse inputs had been received regarding her after which the competent immigration authority formed the view that her entry into India ought not to be permitted.

Reasons For Denial And Court's Upholding

It was stated that the decision was taken in the interest of national security and public order. The authorities said the travel history of the woman revealed that she had undertaken 47 visits to India in 2025, predominantly for short durations ranging between approximately one to three days, and that she had travelled on both business and medical visas.

According to the respondents, the pattern of travel gave rise to concerns which required examination by the immigration authorities.

The court, after perusing the documents placed on record by the authorities, noted that there was a mismatch in the details of parentage and spouse; as regards the purpose of visit she does not have a business card or any invitation letter; she failed to provide details related to her business in her country; got issued a business visa but has claimed herself to be a 'housewife'.

"Considering the totality of circumstances and the material placed forth, the petitioner's claim is destined to fail because there is no inherent or legally enforceable right of a foreign national to seek entry into India," Justice Mahajan said.