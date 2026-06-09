Swiss, Myanmar Nationals Held For Illegal Entry Into India

Bihar police have arrested a Swiss woman and a Myanmarese boy for illegally entering India from Nepal without proper travel documents, highlighting strict border control measures.

Key Points Two foreigners, a Swiss woman and a Myanmarese boy, were arrested in Bihar's East Champaran district.

They were apprehended for illegally entering India from Nepal without valid visa or passport.

The arrests were made near Custom Chowk under Haraiya Outpost by Motihari police.

Further legal action is being pursued against the individuals.

Police have not disclosed the identities of the arrested foreigners.

Police on Tuesday arrested two foreigners in Bihar's East Champaran district for illegally entering India without valid travel documents, officials said.

The two arrested persons are citizens of Switzerland and Myanmar, they said.

"A Swiss woman and a Myanmarese boy, who were entering India from Nepal near Custom Chowk under Haraiya Outpost, were arrested on charges of entering India without a visa/passport," a statement issued by Motihari police said.

Officials said that further legal action is being taken. Police have not revealed the identity of the arrested persons.