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Home  » News » Swiss, Myanmar Nationals Held For Illegal Entry Into India

Swiss, Myanmar Nationals Held For Illegal Entry Into India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 12:19 IST

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Bihar police have arrested a Swiss woman and a Myanmarese boy for illegally entering India from Nepal without proper travel documents, highlighting strict border control measures.

Key Points

  • Two foreigners, a Swiss woman and a Myanmarese boy, were arrested in Bihar's East Champaran district.
  • They were apprehended for illegally entering India from Nepal without valid visa or passport.
  • The arrests were made near Custom Chowk under Haraiya Outpost by Motihari police.
  • Further legal action is being pursued against the individuals.
  • Police have not disclosed the identities of the arrested foreigners.

Police on Tuesday arrested two foreigners in Bihar's East Champaran district for illegally entering India without valid travel documents, officials said.

The two arrested persons are citizens of Switzerland and Myanmar, they said.

 

"A Swiss woman and a Myanmarese boy, who were entering India from Nepal near Custom Chowk under Haraiya Outpost, were arrested on charges of entering India without a visa/passport," a statement issued by Motihari police said.

Officials said that further legal action is being taken. Police have not revealed the identity of the arrested persons.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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