News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Foreign secy to brief Parl panel on India-Canada ties on Wednesday

Foreign secy to brief Parl panel on India-Canada ties on Wednesday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 03, 2024 12:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri is likely to brief the Parliamentary panel on external affairs on Wednesday on the India-Canada ties, which have taken a hit after Canadian officials accused Indian government functionaries of ordering the murder pro-Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Nijjar.

IMAGE: Foreign secretary Vikram Misri (right) greets Saudi Arabia deputy minister for political affairs Dr Saud Al-Sati after holding a meeting to review work of SPC committee , in New Delhi, October 19, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Misri is also likely to brief the parliamentary panel on the recent upswing in India's ties with China following the agreement to resume patrolling at friction points along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

 

India's relationship with Canada has taken a hit after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked top Indian officials to the murder of Nijjar, a charge rubbished by New Delhi.

Canada's deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison had alleged on Tuesday that Home Minister Amit Shah ordered a campaign of violence, intimidation and intelligence-gathering targeting Sikh separatists inside Canada, a charge dismissed as "absurd and baseless" by India.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

India had withdrawn its high commissioner to Canada Sanjay Verma after the security officials there named him as a "person of interest" in the investigation in Niijar's murder case.

India had also expelled six Canadian diplomats, including acting high commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler on October 14.

On October 25, Misri had briefed the Parliamentary panel on the Israel-Palestine conflict and asserted that India favoured a two-state solution to the issue.

India has supported a negotiated two-state solution, towards establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine within secure and recognised borders, living side by side in peace with Israel.

The Parliamentary panel on external affairs, chaired by former Union minister Shashi Tharoor, is examining the demand for grants of the external affairs ministry.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'
'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'
'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'
'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'
'Biden has thrown out the rule book for India'
'Biden has thrown out the rule book for India'
PIX: Pant departs; New Zealand sniff victory
PIX: Pant departs; New Zealand sniff victory
FPIs withdraw record Rs 94,000 cr from Indian equities
FPIs withdraw record Rs 94,000 cr from Indian equities
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Woman threatens to kill Adityanath like Siddique, held
Woman threatens to kill Adityanath like Siddique, held
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
Canada lists India as cyberthreat, MEA reacts sharply
Canada lists India as cyberthreat, MEA reacts sharply
India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner
India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances