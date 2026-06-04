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Home  » News » Foreign nationals vacate hotels in Malviya Nagar amid fear

Foreign nationals vacate hotels in Malviya Nagar amid fear

By Shruti Bhardwaj
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 18:27 IST

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Following a tragic fire in Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives, foreign nationals and other guests are rapidly vacating hotels and guest houses on Press Enclave Road, citing safety concerns, lack of amenities, and widespread fear.

Delhi hotel fire: Foreign guests vacate hotels

IMAGE: Charred remains of the Hotel Flourish Stays following the fire accident that took place on June 3, claiming 21 lives as per reports, in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Guests, including foreign nationals, are vacating hotels and guest houses in Malviya Nagar after a deadly fire.
  • Reasons for departure include lack of food, electricity, and general fear following the devastating blaze.
  • Several guest houses, including Florist Stay where the fire originated, have shut down, impacting residents.
  • The tragedy has highlighted the rapid growth of guest houses in the formerly residential area over the last decade.
  • The once-bustling locality now experiences unusual quietness as hotels close and guests leave.

Foreign nationals and other guests vacated hotels and guest houses on Press Enclave Road here on Thursday, a day after a devastating Malviya Nagar blaze killed 21 people, citing a lack of food and electricity.

Some establishments asked residents to leave as fear and uncertainty gripped the locality, which was once known for its round-the-clock bustle.

Impact On Guest House Residents

Three of the guest houses -- Florist Stay (where the fire broke out), Florist Inn and Green Residency belong to the same owner, Lovkesh Bajaj.

They remained shut on Thursday, and several occupants packed their belongings and left.

 

Among those checking out was Jilbert from the Republic of Congo, who was staying at Florist Inn.

"Since yesterday, there has been no food arrangement, and there is no electricity supply. We have been facing difficulties and are leaving. We will find another place to stay," he told PTI.

Bilunga Mukasa, another foreign national who has been living in a guest house in the area for an extended period, said the tragedy had left many residents anxious.

"People are scared after the incident. Many guests are leaving, and some are looking for accommodation elsewhere because they do not feel safe staying here anymore," he said.

A woman from Uzbekistan, who had come to Delhi for medical treatment, said residents of her guest house were asked to vacate following the incident.

She returned to the premises on Thursday to collect her belongings, including a pair of shoes left behind.

Changing Landscape Of Malviya Nagar

Several hotels in the locality with similar building structures were closed.

An elderly woman who has lived in the locality for around 40 years said the area changed dramatically over the past decade due to the proliferation of guest houses and inns.

"Green Residency is usually bustling with people, but today it is shut. This guest house and inn culture started only around the last 10 years. Earlier, this was largely a residential area," she said.

A shopkeeper said the usually crowded lane had turned unusually quiet.

"There is always movement outside these hotels. Since morning, everything has been silent. Most of the hotels are closed, and they are not taking new guests. People are frightened after what happened yesterday," he said.

Shruti Bhardwaj in New Delhi
Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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