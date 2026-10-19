Two Foreign Nationals Arrested With Rs 1 Crore Worth Of MDMA In Greater Noida

Authorities in Greater Noida have apprehended two foreign nationals, a man from Ghana and a woman from Uzbekistan, in a significant drug bust, seizing MDMA worth approximately Rs 1 crore and disrupting an alleged drug-trafficking network operating across Delhi-NCR.

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Key Points Two foreign nationals, Usulor (Ghana) and Laylo Sharzay (Uzbekistan), were arrested on Monday in Greater Noida.

Police seized 920 grams of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, valued at around Rs 1 crore in the illicit market.

The arrests were made near Knowledge Park-II metro station during a joint operation by local police and the UP ANTF.

A scooter used for drug-trafficking was also recovered from their possession.

Efforts are ongoing to apprehend Kalisto, identified as the person who prepared the MDMA powder.

Two foreign nationals, including a woman, were arrested from Greater Noida on Monday for alleged drug-trafficking, and 920 grams of MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy) -- worth around Rs 1 crore in the illicit market -- was recovered from them, police said.

Details Of The Arrest

The accused have been identified as Usulor, a Ghana national, and Laylo Sharzay, a native of Uzbekistan.

The duo was held near Knowledge Park-II metro station during a joint operation by Knowledge Park police station and the Agra zonal unit of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), based on intelligence inputs, officials said.

A scooter allegedly used for drug-trafficking was also seized from their possession.

"During interrogation, the accused said a person identified as Kalisto prepared the MDMA powder, which the two allegedly helped sell across Delhi-NCR," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Shravan Kumar Singh told reporters, adding that efforts are underway to arrest Kalisto.

According to police, Usulor and Laylo were residing in south Delhi's Mehrauli and Chhatarpur Enclave areas, respectively, while the latter would also visit Lucknow on some occasions.

A case has been registered at the Knowledge Park police station under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Knowledge Park area in Greater Noida hosts several colleges, universities and vocation-training centres.