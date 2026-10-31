Palghar Excise Seizes Rs 6 Lakh Liquor Meant For Dadra And Nagar Haveli

Excise officials in Palghar have successfully intercepted foreign liquor worth Rs 6.07 lakh, intended for exclusive sale in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, highlighting ongoing efforts against illegal alcohol distribution in Maharashtra.

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Key Points Foreign liquor worth Rs 6.07 lakh was seized in Talasari taluka of Palghar district on Saturday.

The seized alcohol was specifically marked for sale only in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Excise officials intercepted a white Mahindra pickup truck on Udhwa-Khanvel Road.

The liquor, comprising whisky and beer, was found hidden in a secret compartment within the vehicle.

The driver of the truck has been charged under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Foreign liquor worth Rs 6.07 lakh marked for sale only in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli was seized in Talasari taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday, an excise official said.

Palghar Excise Intercepts Illegal Liquor Shipment

The liquor was seized after a team laid a trap along Udhwa-Khanvel Road, said state excise inspector Sambhaji Fadtare.

"On spotting the white Mahindra pickup truck heading toward Udhwa, the officers pursued and successfully intercepted the vehicle. We found 44 cardboard boxes filled with whisky and beer concealed in a cleverly constructed secret compartment," he said.

The confiscated stock is restricted from sale in Maharashtra and legally earmarked exclusively for the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, he added.

The driver of the vehicle has been charged under Maharashtra Prohibition Act.