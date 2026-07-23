CJP stir foreign funded? Delhi HC to hear PIL on Friday

The Delhi HC is set to hear a PIL seeking a comprehensive probe into the Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar protest, which alleges foreign funding, political manipulation, and significant public disruption.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janata Party supporters wearing masks, hold placards and chant slogans during ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, on July 22, 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Delhi high court to hear PIL regarding Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar protest.

PIL alleges political influence, foreign funding, and public disruption during the agitation.

Petitioner seeks comprehensive investigation into potential threats to national security and public order.

Allegations include obstruction of public movement, property damage, and attacks on officials.

Court previously sought responses from Centre and Delhi Police on excessive force during a related march.

The Delhi high court has agreed to hear on Friday a public interest litigation seeking a probe into the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest over alleged examination irregularities at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The counsel for the petitioner mentioned the PIL before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia and requested that the case be listed on Friday.

"This is against the so-called student agitation. They have made the entire Delhi hostage.

Roads have been blocked. Citizens of Delhi are suffering," lawyer Barun Kumar Sinha submitted. "Alright. Tomorrow," Chief Justice Upadhyaya said.

Allegations Of External Influence And Disruption

Petitioner Satish Kumar Aggarwal, ex-vice president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, said in his PIL that the participation of activists and political leaders as well as the alleged involvement of foreign-funded organisations, has raised serious questions about the "true nature, purpose, and objectives of the protest".

The PIL asserted that these concerns call for a "comprehensive investigation" to ascertain if any "external elements were involved in activities prejudicial to public order, national security, and the sovereignty and integrity of India".

"Leaders and members of various political parties participated in and influenced the protest, thereby converting what was projected as a student demonstration into a political agitation. The petitioner further alleges that the protest witnessed obstruction of public movement, including an ambulance, damage to public and private property, attacks upon journalists, attempts to breach security arrangements near Parliament House, and injuries to police and other public officials," the PIL petition stated.

Call For Thorough Investigation

"In these circumstances, the petitioner seeks appropriate directions for registration of an FIR, a thorough and impartial investigation into the incidents connected with the protests, and such further investigation by an appropriate specialised agency, including the National Investigation Agency, if the competent authority considers that the material disclosed warrants investigation under the applicable law," it submitted.

The Cockroach Janta Party has been holding the protest since June 20 to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

Thousands joined the CJP's "Chalo Sansad" march on July 20 to demand the resignation of the Union Education Minister. On Wednesday, the court asked the Centre and Delhi Police to respond to PILs alleging excessive use of force against protesters during the July 20 march to Parliament.

It also directed the authorities to preserve all relevant records related to the police action, including CCTV camera footage and any videography.