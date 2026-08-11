Food safety breaches: Maha cracks down on Blink Commerce, Reliance Retail

The Maharashtra FDA has intensified its food safety enforcement, suspending Blink Commerce's licence over severe cockroach infestation and investigating Reliance Retail for alleged live larvae in sweets, signalling a major crackdown on hygiene standards.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Maharashtra FDA suspended Blink Commerce's food licence in Mumbai due to extensive cockroach infestation and unhygienic conditions.

Reliance Retail is under investigation after live larvae were allegedly found in a packaged 'kaju katli' sweet at its Buldhana outlet.

The FDA's actions are part of a stepped-up state-wide enforcement drive under new commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

Violations at Blink Commerce included improper food storage, inadequate cold storage cleanliness, and expired food items.

A food sample from Reliance Retail's 'kaju katli' has been sent for laboratory analysis, with further legal action pending the report.

The Maharashtra FDA has suspended the food licence of a Blink Commerce facility in Mumbai over extensive "cockroach infestation" and improper item storage, while an outlet of Reliance Retail is under the lens after live larvae were allegedly found in a popular sweet variety, said officials on Monday.

These violations came to light as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stepped up its state-wide enforcement of food safety standards under its new commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

Investigation Into Reliance Retail

In a statement issued to the media, the regulatory agency said it acted against Reliance Retail Ltd's outlet at ARD Cinemall in Buldhana district after receiving a complaint that live larvae were found in 'Laxmi Narayan' brand of packaged 'kaju katli' (a popular traditional Indian sweet) kept at the store.

A prompt inspection found that the complained-about batch manufactured on May 29 and due to expire on August 29, was not available at the outlet.

However, another batch manufactured on July 20 and valid until October 20, was found and a food sample was collected, said the statement.

The FDA seized 54 boxes, weighing 11.340 kg and valued at Rs 10,238, from the available stock.

The sample has been sent to an authorised food laboratory for analysis and further legal action will be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, based on the laboratory report, it said.

Blink Commerce Licence Suspension

In a more stringent action, the state government agency suspended the food licence of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd's establishment at Sarvodaya Bhuvan at Malad (West) in Mumbai, citing serious food safety violations.

An inspection of the facility on August 7 found extremely unhygienic conditions, extensive cockroach infestation, improper storage of food, inadequate cleanliness in the cold storage, expired and tampered packaged food and non-compliance with FIFO/FEFO (First-In, First-Out and First-Expired, First-Out) practices, said the FDA.

The food safety watchdog also found inadequate pest and rodent control, shortcomings in waste management and maintenance, absence of medical examination and health records of food handlers and lack of necessary personal hygiene and protective equipment, said the statement.

A large cockroach infestation was detected in vegetable and fruit storage areas, posing a serious risk of contamination, while expired and damaged or tampered packages were found in the cold room at the facility, it said.

The establishment's licence, bearing number 11524010000119, was suspended with immediate effect and until further orders under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act and relevant regulations, according to the FDA.

The establishment has been barred from selling, distributing or conducting food business during the suspension period, added the statement.