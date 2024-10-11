News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Food delivery man killed in another Pune hit-and-run case

Food delivery man killed in another Pune hit-and-run case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 11, 2024 12:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A food delivery man was killed after a high-end car driven by a senior executive of a private firm hit the two-wheeler he was riding in Pune in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Image is used for representational purposes only.

Ayush Tayal (34), who was driving the car, fled from the spot after the accident near Tadigutta in the city's Mundhwa area. Later, he was detained after police tracked him down with the help of CCTV footage, he said.

The food delivery person has been identified as Rauf Akbar Shaikh.

"The car driven by Tayal crashed into Shaikh's bike. The accused fled the scene but was later detained after police used footage of CCTV cameras to identify the car and then track him down with its details," said Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Pail.

 

Tayal is a senior executive at a firm in Ranjangaon MIDC and he has been sent for a medical examination to ascertain if he was intoxicated at the time of the accident, the official said.

A case has been registered against Tayal under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Pune-Porsche Horror
The Pune-Porsche Horror
2 arrested after BMW knocks down woman in Mumbai
2 arrested after BMW knocks down woman in Mumbai
Birthday ride goes wrong, student killed in SUV mishap
Birthday ride goes wrong, student killed in SUV mishap
Who's Who In Tata Trusts
Who's Who In Tata Trusts
SEE: Rohit Gears Up For Kiwis
SEE: Rohit Gears Up For Kiwis
Honestly, Would You Wear These Outfits?
Honestly, Would You Wear These Outfits?
Mr Tata Never Forgot His Ethics, Values
Mr Tata Never Forgot His Ethics, Values
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

'I Haven't Touched My Car Since...'

'I Haven't Touched My Car Since...'

'Porsche teen's parents manipulated blood samples'

'Porsche teen's parents manipulated blood samples'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances