News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Focus on horizontal drilling to rescue workers from U'khand tunnel: Officials

Focus on horizontal drilling to rescue workers from U'khand tunnel: Officials

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 21, 2023 18:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The focus is on horizontal drilling to bring out alive all the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi and vertical drilling will only be the second-best option, said officials on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Rescue operations underway at Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand, November 21, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Briefing reporters on the rescue efforts, National Disaster Management Authority member Lt General (Retd) Syed Atta Hasnain said that simultaneous efforts are being made on five fronts to save these trapped workers.

 

He further said that the "focus is on horizontal drilling" as rock formation has created challenges for vertical drilling.

Anurag Jain, secretary of the ministry of road transport and highways, said that under the current circumstances "vertical drilling is the second best option".

Hasnain further informed that the new six-inch wide pipeline will be used to provide warm food and medicines to trapped workers.

Currently, the survival ration is being provided to the workers through the four-inch wide pipeline.

He also added that equipment will be pushed through the six-inch pipeline to ensure better communication with the trapped workers.

This will also help in raising the morale of workers.

NDRF teams are doing rehearsal at the site to deal with any contingency that may arise during the course of rescue operations, Hasnain said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
We are rescuing those 41 men, says tunnelling expert Arnold Dix
We are rescuing those 41 men, says tunnelling expert Arnold Dix
6-inch pipe reaches trapped men in Silkyara tunnel
6-inch pipe reaches trapped men in Silkyara tunnel
Tunnel projects to be reviewed: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Tunnel projects to be reviewed: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Adani to bid for duty-free shops at Macau airport
Adani to bid for duty-free shops at Macau airport
Sachin, Akram's plan for ODI makeover revealed!
Sachin, Akram's plan for ODI makeover revealed!
Wenger promises to 'dig out talent' in India
Wenger promises to 'dig out talent' in India
Ma, eat on time: Trapped worker's first message
Ma, eat on time: Trapped worker's first message
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'100% guarantee all workers are alive'

'100% guarantee all workers are alive'

New pipeline a relief but challenges in rescue remain

New pipeline a relief but challenges in rescue remain

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances