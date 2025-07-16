HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Focus on Ashoka Univ prof's SM posts, don't seize gadgets: SC

Focus on Ashoka Univ prof's SM posts, don't seize gadgets: SC

Source: PTI
July 16, 2025 14:05 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the line of investigation adopted by Haryana SIT in the case of Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad booked for social media posts on Operation Sindoor saying "it misdirected itself".

IMAGE: Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi asked the Haryana SIT headed by a senior police officer to only confine itself to the two FIRs against Mahmudabad over his contentious social media posts and see if there was an offence and submit its report in four weeks.

The bench said there was no occasion for the SIT to seize electronic gadgets including Mahmudabad's cell phones for investigation.

 

Since Mahmudabad was cooperating with the investigation, the court said, there was no need to summon him again.

The top court also relaxed the professor's bail condition imposed on May 21 and allowed him write posts, articles and express any opinion except on the sub judice case.

The Haryana police arrested Mahmudabad on May 18 following the FIRs over his posts on Operation Sindoor that allegedly "endangered the sovereignty and integrity of the country".

The two FIRs -- one based on a complaint by the chairperson of Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on a complaint by a village sarpanch -- were lodged by the Rai Police in Sonipat district.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
