Flyers wait inside IndiGo Doha flight for hours at Mumbai airport

Flyers wait inside IndiGo Doha flight for hours at Mumbai airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 15, 2024 18:06 IST
Passengers of an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Doha waited inside the aircraft for more than four hours as the flight was delayed due to a technical issue on Sunday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Some passengers took to social media to complain about the long flight delay and that they had to wait for long.

The flight was to take off on Sunday early morning.

 

Passengers were inside the aircraft for more than four hours before they deplaned.

The flight is now expected to take off at 1945 hours from the Mumbai airport, sources in the know said.

IndiGo said its flight 6E 1303, operating from Mumbai to Doha, was delayed due to a technical reason.

'The aircraft tried to depart for its destination a couple of times but had to finally be called off due to the extended time lag on account of various procedural delays,' the airline said in a statement.

While apologising for the inconvenience, IndiGo said its airport team immediately provided assistance to the affected customers and provided refreshments and necessary arrangements.

On Sunday morning, a passenger on X said the flight was stuck for four hours due to a technical problem and that the immigration authority was not giving permission to offload the passengers.

The airline also said passengers are being provided hotels and are being rebooked as per their final destination, it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
