Flyers injured in Air India flight turbulence discharged

Discover the latest update on the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight turbulence incident, as all injured passengers have been discharged while four crew members continue to receive medical care, with the DGCA actively investigating.

IMAGE: A staff member is present with an injured passenger on a stretcher after several passengers, including crew members, got injured as Air India flight (AI2379) from Phuket to Delhi experienced a brief in-flight turbulence, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points All 13 passengers injured in the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight turbulence have been discharged.

Four Air India crew members remain hospitalised for treatment following the incident.

The flight experienced severe mid-air turbulence, causing the aircraft to lose 300 feet in altitude.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is actively investigating the turbulence incident.

Air India is providing support to affected individuals and cooperating with authorities.

Air India on Wednesday said 13 passengers who sustained injuries in the incident involving the flight from Phuket on Tuesday have been discharged from hospital while four crew members continue to receive treatment.

An Air India flight from Phuket to the national capital faced mid-air turbulence and the aircraft suddenly lost 300 feet in altitude on Tuesday, leaving at least 17 people onboard injured, including one cabin crew member who suffered severe injuries.

There were 137 passengers and 8 crew members onboard the plane.

A total of 13 passengers and 4 crew members were admitted to hospital for treatment of their injuries on Tuesday.

Update On Air India Flight Injuries

'As of 15.30 hrs on August 5, all 13 passengers who were admitted to hospital following the incident involving Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 have been discharged.

'Four crew members remain under medical care and continue to receive treatment,' the airline said in a statement.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing the incident.

'We will continue to support those affected and their families, and will work closely with the relevant authorities as the investigation progresses,' Air India said in the statement. The airline also said its teams remain present at the hospitals and are in close contact with those affected.