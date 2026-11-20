The National Investigation Agency is actively pursuing international cooperation with the UAE to uncover the full conspiracy behind the mid-air attack on flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar, including potential Indian connections to the accused Omani first officer.

FILE IMAGE: Smit Machchhar, who the leaders of Israel and India hailed as a hero for saving passengers after he was stabbed by his colleague in an alleged attempt to crash a flydubai plane on September 30, 2026. Photograph: Israel Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Key Points The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought documents and permission to examine individuals in the UAE regarding the mid-air attack on flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar.

The NIA is investigating potential "Indian footprints" of the Omani first officer, who allegedly stabbed Captain Machchhar mid-air in an attempt to hijack or crash the Israel-bound plane.

A mutual legal assistance request has been sent to the UAE under the MLAT for cooperation in the criminal investigation.

The NIA registered a case in October, invoking sections of the Anti Hijacking Act, 2016, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for terrorist acts.

The incident occurred on September 30, 2026, in Saudi airspace, with 174 passengers and six crew members on board, and the first officer was arrested by Saudi authorities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought certain documents from the UAE and also permission to examine some people in connection with its probe into the mid-air attack incident involving flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar, a top official said on Friday.

NIA Investigates Indian Footprints

The official said the probe agency will also look into "any Indian footprints" of the Omani first officer of the flight, who had stabbed Captain Machchhar mid-air in an apparent attempt to hijack or cause the Israel-bound plane to crash.

"We have already sent a mutual legal assistance request to the UAE asking for copies of certain documents and also permission to examine some persons in the UAE. So, we are waiting for a response from them," said NIA Director General Rakesh Aggarwal.

The request was sent under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT), an agreement between countries for assistance in criminal law matters.

International Cooperation Sought

As far as the objective of investigation is concerned, he said there are issues of the co-pilot having studied in "Australia or perhaps UK also".

"So whom did he come in contact with? Are there any Indian footprints of his friend circle who could be lurky? So there are various issues, I would say. At this point of time, I can only say, I can only disclose this much. So we will go ahead as soon as we get documents or the information from the UAE to join the investigation," Aggarwal said during a press conference on the conclusion of a two-day anti-terror conference here.

Legal Framework For The Probe

Anti-terror agency NIA had in October registered a case to probe and unearth the larger conspiracy behind the mid-air attack on Captain Machchhar.

The NIA's First Information Report (FIR) mentioned the "Omani first officer" as the accused.

On September 30, 2026, the Omani first officer of flydubai flight no 1073 stabbed Captain Machchhar mid-air "in an apparent attempt to hijack or cause it to crash", according to the FIR dated October 9.

The NIA has invoked Section 3 (hijacking) of the Anti Hijacking Act, 2016 and Section 16 read with Section 15(1)(a) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, officials said.

Section 16 of UAPA entails punishment for terrorist acts.

The Section 15(1)(a) details punishment for terrorist activities for "whoever does any act with intent to threaten or likely to threaten the unity, integrity, security, (economic security) or sovereignty of India or with intent to strike terror or likely to strike terror in the people or any section of the people in India or in any foreign country.

Incident Details And Aftermath

Captain Machchhar had sustained critical injuries. The incident occurred in the "Saudi airspace flying near the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border".

There were 174 passengers and six crew members on board the aircraft heading from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The other flydubai pilots on board had landed the plane safely at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, in northwestern Saudi Arabia, leading to the arrest of the first officer by Saudi authorities.