'Flydubai incident a terror act, could have been bigger'

But for Machchhar's bravery, we would have faced a bigger tragedy, says Israel's Consul General to South India Orli Weitzman .

IMAGE: A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, on September 30, 2026. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Key Points Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is hailed as a "real hero" by a senior Israeli official for his bravery during a mid-air "terror act" on a Flydubai flight.

The incident involved the co-pilot attacking Captain Machchhar with a knife, leading to bleeding injuries and an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Israel's Consul General, Orli Weitzman, stated that Machchhar's actions prevented a "bigger tragedy" and that the attack is being investigated as a terror act.

The attack targeted Israeli and Emirates citizens onboard, with investigations ongoing into who is behind it and how the co-pilot obtained the knife.

Despite the incident, Israel maintains that flying to Tel Aviv is safe and that Israel-Emirates relations remain strong.

The Flydubai incident is a "terror act," and would have ended up being a "bigger tragedy" but for the bravery of Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, a senior Israel official said on Thursday, hailing him as the "real hero" and appreciating his ability to put his life at risk for the sake of passengers.

Captain Machchhar's Bravery Hailed

Israel's Consul General to South India Orli Weitzman said the people of her country, more than its leaders, were "very very appreciative" of the pilot who was attacked by his co-pilot with a knife, causing him bleeding injuries.

She pointed out that Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had praised Machchhar, currently undergoing treatment at Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight that he was commandeering made an emergency landing following the mid-air scare.

"But for Machchhar's bravery, we would have faced a bigger tragedy," Weitzman said during an online media briefing.

To a question on any possible update on the injured pilot's health status, she said, "We don't know the situation."

She was effusive in her praise for Machchhar.

"Israel is very, very appreciative of Captain Smit's very, very brave action. He is a real hero, (had the) ability to put his life at risk... there is very strong sentiment about this," she said.

Mid-Air Attack And Emergency Landing

She informed that the injured captain was attended to by an Israeli doctor onboard the ill-fated flight soon after he was attacked.

This was a "terror attack," but who was behind it and how the co-pilot managed to carry a knife, were being probed, she added.

"A lot of people are looking into this and are going to find out."

The attack was aimed at "Israeli citizens, Emirates citizens and the other passengers onboard and we don't know who is behind this."

Asked whether it was an "isolated incident or bigger conspiracy," post the October 2024 Hamas terror attack on Israel, the official said, "I don't know yet, it is being investigated."

Investigation And Regional Implications

"We know there are countries, terrorists and regimes headed by terrorists that want to destabilise Israel," she said, adding that such attempts won't succeed.

"We were very close to having a very big terror attack. It could have been the size of 9/11 (US Twin Towers attack)," Weitzman added.

She also said "one scary incident" does not mean Israel is not safe. Flights from a number of countries are being operated to and fro Tel Aviv. "It is safe to fly to Israel."

She underlined that "Israel-Emirates relations are very strong".