FlyDubai incident: 2 Maldivian pilots arrested in Dubai

Two Maldivian pilots have been arrested in the UAE as investigations widen into an alleged hijack attempt on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, involving an Omani co-pilot and injuring Indian Captain Smit Machchhar.

IMAGE: FLyDubai flight FZ1073, which was carrying 174 passengers and crew members, was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the alleged attack took place. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

Key Points Two Maldivian pilots working for flydubai were taken into custody on October 3 by UAE police.

Their arrest is linked to an alleged attempt by Omani co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami to hijack and crash a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight on September 30.

Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was injured while foiling the suspected plot, leading to an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

UAE authorities suspect al-Hammami of extremist ideologies and note he was previously barred from obtaining a pilot's licence by Omani authorities.

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) last week registered a case under the Anti-Hijacking Act and UAPA to probe the mid-air attack.

Two Maldivian pilots employed by flydubai have been arrested by the United Arab Emirates police in connection with an alleged attempt by an Omani co-pilot to hijack and crash a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, in which Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was injured while foiling the suspected plot, according to media reports.

The duo were taken into custody on October 3, and their families have been formally informed of their detention by the Maldivian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, Maldivian news portal Adhadhu reported.

The Maldivian authorities have declined to comment on the detention of the two pilots, it said.

No official details have so far been released by the UAE authorities regarding the allegations against the detained Maldivian nationals or the status of the investigation into their possible involvement.

Investigation Widens Into Alleged Hijack Plot

The arrests came as UAE authorities widened their investigation into the September 30 incident involving flydubai co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami, an Omani national accused of attacking the flight's pilot, Machchhar, with an axe in an alleged attempt to take control of the aircraft and carry out a 'terrorist attack'.

According to Male-based Mihaaru newspaper, the two male pilots are believed to have interacted with al-Hammami at their workplace and lived in the same building as him.

However, authorities have not officially revealed the nature of their alleged links to the incident or disclosed details of the evidence against them.

The two are among the six Maldivian nationals working as pilots for flydubai and are reportedly the airline's most recent recruits from the Maldives, news portal edition.mv reported.

Details Of The Mid-Air Attack And Ongoing Probes

The flight FZ1073, which was carrying 174 passengers and crew members, was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the alleged attack took place.

During the flight, the co-pilot allegedly stabbed Machchhar in an attempt to hijack and crash the plane. Though the pilot was seriously injured in the assault, he resisted the attacker and unlocked the cockpit door.

This allowed crew members and passengers to rush inside, overpower the co-pilot, and assist in stabilising the aircraft.

The aircraft made an emergency landing at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia.

The UAE has described the incident as an attempted terrorist attack and identified the accused co-pilot as 29-year-old al-Hammami.

The UAE authorities have also said he was suspected of supporting extremist ideologies and that Omani authorities had previously barred him from obtaining a pilot's licence.

An investigation is underway into how al-Hammami was recruited by flydubai despite the reported restriction, as well as the motive behind the alleged plot.

The UAE Attorney General has said a comprehensive investigation is being conducted in coordination with regional security agencies to establish the circumstances of the incident and determine whether the accused had links with other individuals or groups.

India's anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA) last week registered a case to probe and unearth the larger conspiracy behind the mid-air attack on Machchhar.

The case was registered under the Anti-Hijacking Act and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) earlier said that Machchhar was responding well to treatment following an operation at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE is in regular contact with Machchhar's family, doctors, hospital officials and local authorities to monitor his condition.