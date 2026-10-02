Flydubai cockpit stabbing a 'dangerous terror act': UAE official

The major disclosure by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed’s adviser is the first formal classification by a senior Emirati official of the attempted crash following the stabbing of Indian pilot Smit Machchhar.

IMAGE: Anwar Gargash, adviser to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

In a major disclosure, Anwar Gargash, an adviser to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, has officially termed the cockpit attack aboard a Tel Aviv-bound Flydubai flight a “dangerous terrorist act," marking the first time a top Emirati official has formally classified the attempted crash in such terms.

Key Points In a post on X, Gargash commended Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his decisive bravery in thwarting what could have been a catastrophic tragedy.

Gargash also cautioned against speculation surrounding the incident, emphasising the need for continued security readiness across the region.

According to i24 News, the pilot had repeatedly expressed support for the Palestinians and hostility towards Israel.

In a post on X, Gargash commended Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his decisive bravery in thwarting what could have been a catastrophic tragedy.

The incident involved flydubai flight FZ1073 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, where Machchhar was injured after being attacked by his co-pilot.

Despite his injuries, he managed to reach the cockpit door and helped ensure the safe landing of the aircraft.

“The Indian pilot at Flydubai, Smit Machchhar, deserves all the appreciation, as he embodied the true meaning of courage and responsibility when confronting a dangerous terrorist act and a potential disaster,” Gargash stated.

Highlighting the commander's composure during the struggle inside the flight deck, the senior UAE official added, “His professionalism and moral sense in the darkest circumstances make him a true hero”.

Gargash also cautioned against speculation surrounding the incident, emphasising the need for continued security readiness across the region.

“Far from oversimplifying what happened or adopting and promoting conspiracy theories, vigilance and caution remain necessary to face the risks of extremism and terrorism,” he noted.

The landmark characterisation by Abu Dhabi comes as multi-agency international teams continue investigating the September 30 security emergency.

As international investigations intensify into the mid-air security scare, Israel’s i24 News reported that an Emirati source has revealed that among the belongings of the Omani co-pilot were leaflets and publications from “Free Palestine” groups, alongside pro-Palestinian material.

According to i24 News, the pilot had repeatedly expressed support for the Palestinians and hostility towards Israel.

This is consistent with the broader investigation, which is examining the co-pilot’s Islamic radicalisation and possible terrorist motives.

Meanwhile, Jerusalem Post cited sources close to the investigation and reported that the Omani co-pilot did not hold any second nationality. Questions were raised as how a national without diplomatic relations with Israel was cleared to fly the route.

The September 30 security crisis involved the Flydubai flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the commander in an apparent terror-driven attempt to bring down the plane.

The confrontation triggered a steep descent, causing the aircraft to drop approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes prior to the transmission of a hijacking distress signal.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Smit Machchhar fiercely resisted the assailant. Assisted by flight crew members and passengers who breached the flight deck to restrain the attacker, the crew successfully reasserted command of the aircraft.

The plane subsequently touched down safely during an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, ensuring that all 180 occupants disembarked without injury.

Following the mid-air breach, further details regarding the captain's heroics and international investigations have emerged.

The service was nearing Israeli airspace when the assault occurred, according to statements given by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to CBS News.

The captain managed to repel the co-pilot sufficiently to unlatch the cockpit entry, while two non-duty aviators present onboard successfully assumed control of the plane for its emergency touchdown in Tabuk.

The identity of the flight's co-pilot has not yet been publicly disclosed, though an Omani official verified to CBS News that the assailant was born in Oman and possesses Omani citizenship, even though Muscat has not formally acknowledged his citizenship publicly.

Detailing the harrowing moments inside the cockpit, Prime Minister Netanyahu revealed to Fox and Friends that the co-pilot who attacked Captain Machchhar underwent radical Islamist indoctrination.

The Israeli PM said that crew members had to use earphone cords and plastic cuffs to restrain the attacker, adding that the Israeli investigators have joined the interrogation of the co-pilot.

"The attacker, the co-pilot who attacked the captain, is now being interrogated. What we know so far is that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination," the Israeli Prime Minister said.

“He is lying on the floor and he calls out to the crew, 'kill me, kill me'. So, it is clear that he was suicidal and was going to down the plane,” Netanyahu said, earlier characterising the episode to CBS News as looking “like a suicide attempt.”