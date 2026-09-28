Florence Pugh Slams Cornell University Over Alleged Gang Rape Case

"Black Widow" star Florence Pugh has passionately spoken out against the alleged gang rape at Cornell University, demanding accountability from institutions and condemning the lenient treatment of the accused in a powerful call for justice and equality.

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Key Points Florence Pugh publicly condemned the alleged gang rape incident at Cornell University and the university's response.

The incident involved a student allegedly drugged and gang-raped by seven men during a frat party in October 2024.

Pugh criticised the lenient penalties for most accused, with only two expelled while others wrote essays and did community service.

She highlighted the systemic failure of educational institutions to protect women and hold perpetrators accountable.

Pugh called for men to join the conversation and for greater respect and safety for women.

"Black Widow" star Florence Pugh has extended her support to the victim of an alleged campus assault at Cornell University, saying she felt sick and anxious to read that a young woman was gang raped by her friends and the accused faced no consequences.

The incident, which took place in October 2024 during a frat party, came to light two weeks ago after the woman filed a lawsuit against the college and the fraternity group, accusing seven men of drugging and raping her at a party.

In the lawsuit, she has alleged that one of the main accused invited others to join in on the assault via community's snapchat account while she was unconscious. No one reported the assault. Two of the main accused were expelled but other five were asked to write essays and attend community service.

Florence Pugh's Outcry Against Injustice

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Pugh said there cannot be equality unless women and their bodies are respected.

"I know this has happened before, and I hate the idea of it happening again. This is really the moment where we need our men to be as horrified and as sickened as us. You need to be leading conversations about how we change the allowance and complicity of this behaviour as much as we are. How can you expect us to trust that it's "not all men" when in moments like this, many of you stay quiet?"

The "Midsommar" star said every single person who knew and heard about this happening and did nothing should be looked at.

"The thing that makes me most heartbroken, is it's a want to kill a soul. This is a killing of a soul. Destroying of a body and killing of a soul. And they've been let off? All it takes is write a quick 'I'm so sorry I raped a girl while she was drugged with my friends, we thought it would be fine?' essay and you're good to go! This is unacceptable," she said.

Systemic Failures and Call for Equality

The actor praised students who have exposed the accused, saying they should not be "allowed to walk freely" like the rest of us who treasure and care for souls.

"Colleges/schools/universities repeatedly fail women around the world. You build men that get taught through time and time again that they can do extreme harm and that they won't be harmed in return.

"I'm no longer tired  I'm enraged by schools protecting boys, in fear of their futures being wrecked. What about the life that those girls then have to endure, with the knowledge that his reputation is more precious than her truth? Or to feel that no one with the power to do something cares that you were abused. It's further soul-destroying."

The actor said those protecting or lightly sentencing men that rape should be punished and watched closely.

"There is no equality until you stop damaging our souls. There is no equality until you let us live. There is no equality until we can say we feel safe. We are the life force of this earth, start ****ing protecting us. Be angry for us. Please," she said.