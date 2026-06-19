Floating Yoga Makes Waves In Kashmir

Glimpses from a unique yoga initiative ahead of International Yoga Day in Srinagar.

Students and water sports athletes, led by Kashmir's 'Aqua Queen' Bilquees Mir, performed the first-ever floating yoga session on the waters of Pokhribal lake in Srinagar.

The unique event combined yoga with water sports as participants practiced various yoga postures while balancing on floating platforms in the lake.

Srinagar Showcases Innovative Fitness

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

IMAGE: Bilquees Mir, known as Kashmir's 'Aqua Queen', leads participants during the floating yoga session on Pokhribal lake.

IMAGE: Participants balance on floating boards while performing yoga postures.

IMAGE: Synchronised yoga movements while floating on the calm waters of Pokhribal lake.

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff