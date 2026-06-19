Floating Yoga Makes Waves In Kashmir

Glimpses from a unique yoga initiative ahead of International Yoga Day in Srinagar.
Students and water sports athletes, led by Kashmir's 'Aqua Queen' Bilquees Mir, performed the first-ever floating yoga session on the waters of Pokhribal lake in Srinagar.
The unique event combined yoga with water sports as participants practiced various yoga postures while balancing on floating platforms in the lake.
Srinagar Showcases Innovative Fitness
Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff