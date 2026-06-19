Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » News » Floating Yoga Makes Waves In Kashmir

Floating Yoga Makes Waves In Kashmir

By UMAR GANIE June 19, 2026 14:41 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source
x

Glimpses from a unique yoga initiative ahead of International Yoga Day in Srinagar.

Students and water sports athletes, led by Kashmir's 'Aqua Queen' Bilquees Mir, performed the first-ever floating yoga session on the waters of Pokhribal lake in Srinagar.

The unique event combined yoga with water sports as participants practiced various yoga postures while balancing on floating platforms in the lake.

 

Srinagar Showcases Innovative Fitness

Floating yoga on Pokhribal Lake

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

Bilquees Mir leads session

IMAGE: Bilquees Mir, known as Kashmir's 'Aqua Queen', leads participants during the floating yoga session on Pokhribal lake.

 

Yoga poses on floating boards

IMAGE: Participants balance on floating boards while performing yoga postures.

 

Students join yoga event

 

Synchronised yoga on lake

IMAGE: Synchronised yoga movements while floating on the calm waters of Pokhribal lake.

 

Yoga preparations underway

 

Participants perform together

 

Floating yoga display in Srinagar

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

More News Coverage

Bilquees MirSrinagarInternational Yoga DayAqua QueenJammu

More From Rediff

Why Indian Politicians Fear Youth Dissent

Why Indian Politicians Fear Youth Dissent
Can Proposed Nicobar Naval Base Protect India?

Can Proposed Nicobar Naval Base Protect India?
The Doctor Who Saved Thousands Of Babies

The Doctor Who Saved Thousands Of Babies

Related Stories

From the skies to the seas, Armed Forces celebrate Yoga Day

From the skies to the seas, Armed Forces celebrate Yoga Day

Web Stories

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India
21 Best Paneer Recipes Ever!

21 Best Paneer Recipes Ever!
8 Jobs Where You Get Paid To Sleep

8 Jobs Where You Get Paid To Sleep