rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Flier talks about 'bombs' over phone, detained at Kolkata airport

Flier talks about 'bombs' over phone, detained at Kolkata airport

November 26, 2018 13:18 IST

A passenger was detained and forced to de-board a Jet Airways Kolkata-Mumbai flight on Monday after fellow passengers allegedly heard him talking about “bombs” on a video chat, an airport official said.

Yogvedanta Poddar, in his 20s, was forced to get off the plane, which was preparing for take-off, he said.

Co-passengers overheard his conversation and alerted a flight attendant.

 

The crew immediately informed the pilot about a possible threat, the official said.

“The pilot then reported the matter to the Air traffic control, following which the man was taken off the Jet Airways flight by the Central Industrial Security Force, which is in charge of security at the airport,” he said.

Poddar has been handed over to the airport police station for questioning, he added.

According to police sources, the man said during interrogation that he was going to Mumbai for a job interview.

The resident of Salt Lake, adjoining the city, was being interrogated at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport police station to ascertain his motives, officials said.

© Copyright 2018 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use