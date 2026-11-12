Home  » News » Flier arrested for hijack threat to Mumbai-Kolkata Air India flight

Flier arrested for hijack threat to Mumbai-Kolkata Air India flight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje November 12, 2026 11:51 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

A passenger has been apprehended following a hoax hijack threat that significantly delayed an Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai on Wednesday.

Air India

Photograph: Kind courtesy Air India on Facebook

Key Points

  • An Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai was delayed for several hours on Wednesday due to a hoax hijack threat.
  • A handwritten threat note was discovered in the aircraft's lavatory around 10.37 am before take-off.
  • All 105 passengers were deboarded, and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for thorough security checks.
  • A passenger was apprehended and handed over to the airport police on Thursday in connection with the incident.
  • The flight, originally scheduled to depart around 10.30 am, eventually left for Mumbai at 5.38 pm after security procedures were completed.

A passenger was apprehended and handed over to the airport police in connection with a hoax hijack threat to an Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.

Details Of The Hoax Threat Incident

In a release, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the action was taken over Wednesday's incident involving Air India flight AI 2772, which was delayed for several hours after a handwritten threat note was found inside the aircraft's lavatory before take-off.

 

The passenger was handed over to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport Police Station, it said.

The note, warning that the aircraft would be hijacked at 11.10 am on Wednesday, was discovered by a cabin crew member around 10.37 am, prompting security agencies to initiate mandatory safety checks.

All 105 passengers on board were deboarded, and the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for thorough security checks.

The flight, originally scheduled to depart around 10.30 am, eventually left for Mumbai at 5.38 pm, after the authorities completed the prescribed security procedures.

The threat was subsequently declared a hoax.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

air indiahoax threatflight delaykolkata airportpassenger apprehended

More From Rediff

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'

'Sonia Gandhi Was Able To See Through People'
Arpita Singh, Painter Who Defied Labels

Arpita Singh, Painter Who Defied Labels
An Indian Scientist's Nobel Connection

An Indian Scientist's Nobel Connection

Related Stories

Hijack note delays Air India flight to Mumbai by hours

Hijack note delays Air India flight to Mumbai by hours

Quick Links

MumbaiAir IndiaKolkataAirports Authority of IndiaAAI

Web Stories

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali

6 Delicious Recipes To Light Up Diwali
7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali

7 Places To Head To For A Different Diwali
Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled

Top-End Samsung W27 Unveiled