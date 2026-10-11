Flash flood in Nepal leaves 10 missing, damages 2 hydropower projects

A devastating flash flood in Nepal's Budhi Gandaki River has caused significant damage in Gorkha district, sweeping away homes, impacting hydropower projects, and leaving several people missing as rescue operations intensify.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the Budhi Gandaki River basin during a monitoring survey conducted by the Nepal Army following a flash flood alert issued by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, in Gorkha, Nepal, October 11, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A flash flood in Nepal's Budhi Gandaki River on Sunday swept away over a dozen houses, bridges, and damaged two hydropower projects in Gorkha district.

At least 10 people remain missing following the flood, though no immediate casualties have been reported.

Nepali authorities on Sunday rescued nearly 50 people, airlifting them to safer places, and have mobilised security agencies for ongoing search and rescue efforts.

The flood struck roughly a month and a half after devastating Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river floods on August 26, 2026, with residents suspecting a blocked Syar stream as the cause.

Tourists on the Manaslu trek were stranded at their accommodation on Saturday night after floods washed away footpaths and a bridge.

Nepali authorities on Sunday rescued nearly 50 people and urged the villagers to move to safer places after a flash flood in the Budhi Gandaki River swept away more than a dozen houses, bridges and also damaged two hydropower projects in the Gorkha district.

Immediate Impact And Missing Persons

However, at least 10 people remain missing but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The Gorkha district administration has urged people by the riverside to stay alert and shift to safe places, Netra Prasad Sharma, Assistant Chief District Officer of Gorkha District Administration Office, said.

The flood in the Gandaki Province swept away houses in Salleri, Paiyuka and the riverbed at Jagat, as well as a suspension bridge connecting the ward, Ram Kumar Gurung, ward chair of Chumnubri Rural Municipality-3, was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post.

The flood struck Nepal's Budhi Gandaki River, roughly a month and a half after the devastating Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river floods on August 26, 2026.

Nepal is still recovering from the devastating flood in August along the mountainous Nepal-China border that left more than 1,400 people dead and thousands more missing.

The cause of the sudden surge in the Budhi Gandaki River remained unclear. Residents suspect that the Syar stream, a tributary of the Budhi Gandaki between Lokpa and Chumling in Chumnubri-6, may have been blocked, triggering the flood.

Rescue Operations Underway

Security agencies, including Nepal Army personnel, have been mobilised to conduct search and rescue works in the flood-affected area of Gorkha district, according to officials.

The Nepal Army on Sunday rescued four dozen (48) people from the flood hit areas. The people stranded by the flood have been airlifted to the safer places. Four helicopters and ground forces have been mobilised for the rescue operation.

According to administrative officer of Gorkha District Administration Office, Chuda Nidhi Tiwari, there was one kilometer long landslide in Chumnubri and the landslide swept away five cow sheds in which at least 10 farmers have gone missing.

Floodwaters swept away a construction camp and some equipment at the site of the 341-megawatt Budhi Gandaki hydropower project under construction in Salleri, Chumnubri-3.

The flood has swept away around three dozen houses in Chumnubri Rural Municipality of the district as per the preliminary reports, Sharma said.

Local Accounts And Infrastructure Damage

Chumnubri Rural Municipality Deputy Chair Laxmi Gurung said the flood that hit the Budhi Gandaki this morning is reminiscent of the Bhotekoshi flood in Rasuwa, Online Khabar news portal reported.

"The Budhigandaki flood is reminiscent of the Bhotekoshi flood," she said. "It has washed away dozens of houses. It is not possible to say the exact extent of the damage right now."

The flood struck around 4 am, prompting locals to flee to safer places. Laxmi informed that significant damage was caused to the market in Chumanubri Rural Municipality-3 due to the floodwaters.

"The flood came early in the morning, and we could not even take out our belongings," Ram Kumar said.

"Everyone fled as soon as we heard the flood was coming." The full extent of the damage was not yet known, he said.

Residents by riverside settlements, including Chumling and Lokpa, fled their homes after hearing loud roaring sounds from the streams from around 4 am. Tourists staying at local hotels also fled, residents said.

Sherap Gurung, a resident of Lokpa, said the sound suggested that the water flow had repeatedly stopped and resumed.

"Because it was dark, we could not tell whether the stream had been blocked or a landslide had occurred. It had not rained either," he said.

Authorities were using loudspeakers to warn people living along the river and urge them to move to safer locations.

Tourist Stranding And Warnings

Home Minister Sudan Gurung said the flood had also swept away the bridge linking Nyakchet and Philim bazaar in Chumnubri-3. With the river continuing to rise, helicopters had been deployed for rescue operations, relief distribution and evacuations, he said.

Also, tourists who were on their way to Manaslu trek have been stranded.

The Manaslu Conservation Area Project (MCAP) has said that the tourists were stranded at their accommodation on Saturday night after floods washed away the footpath and bridge.

The tourists are safely at their accommodation on Saturday, said Bhuwan Ojha, information officer of MCAP.