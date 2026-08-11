Flags should not be thrown on ground: MHA asks states, UTs to follow Flag Code

The Union ministry of home affairs said a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organisations and agencies of the government with regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to the display of the national flag.

IMAGE: Children skate holding the national flag during the launch of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, August 9, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Union home ministry directed all the states and Union territories on Monday to adhere to the Flag Code, underlining that while flags made of paper may be waved by the public on occasions of important national, cultural and sports events, those should not be discarded or thrown on the ground after the events.

Key Points In a communique to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories, the MHA said a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organisations.

It asked the states to undertake mass awareness programmes in this regard and give those wide publicity through advertisements in the electronic and print media.

3rd Keypoint

In a communique to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) said a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organisations and agencies of the government with regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to the display of the national flag.

"I am directed to say that the Indian National Flag represents hopes and aspirations of the people of our country and hence should occupy a position of honour," it said.

It asked the states to undertake mass awareness programmes in this regard and give those wide publicity through advertisements in the electronic and print media.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to citizens to participate in and celebrate this campaign through Tiranga yatras, Tiranga rallies and mass singing of Vande Mataram, and to hoist the Tiranga and upload a selfie on https://harghartiranga.com.

In a message on X, he said, "The #HarGharTiranga campaign, initiated by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, is a reflection of our nation's collective strength, uniting us in our endeavour to build a Viksit Bharat."

"The movement, which coincides with the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram this year, makes the occasion even more heart-stirring for every patriot," he said.

The ministry said the national flag should be hand spun and hand woven or machine made, and the material used should be cotton, polyester, wool, silk or khadi bunting.

"A member of the public, a private organisation or an educational institution may hoist/display the National Flag on all days and occasions, ceremonial or otherwise, consistent with the dignity and honour of the National Flag. The Flag Code of India, 2002, was amended vide Order dated 19th July, 2022.... Where the Flag is displayed in the open or displayed on the house of a member of the public, it may be flown day and night," the Flag Code attached with the order said.

It made it clear that whenever the national flag is displayed, it should occupy a position of honour and should be distinctly placed, and a damaged or dishevelled flag shall not be displayed. The communique said the flag should not be flown from a single masthead simultaneously with any other flag or flags.

"The Flag should not be flown on any vehicle except that of the dignitaries mentioned in Section IX of Part III of the Flag Code, such as President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Governors, etc. No other flag or bunting should be placed higher than or above or side by side with the National Flag," it said.