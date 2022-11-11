News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express

Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: November 11, 2022 12:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the inaugural special of south India's first Vande Bharat Express at Krantiveera Sangolli Railway station in Bengaluru.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru on Friday, November 11, 2022. Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and CM Basavaraj Bommai are also seen. Photograph: PTI Photo

The train connects Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' train, which is operated by Karnataka's Muzrai Department, under the 'Bharat Gaurav' train policy of Railways.

 

"It will fulfill the dream of numerous travellers intending to undertake Kashi Yatra," according to the South Western Railway.

The train offers a eight-day tour package at discounted rates for pilgrims.

Official sources said the Government of Karnataka gives cash assistance of Rs 5,000 to the Kashi Vishwanath Yatra pilgrims.

This train covers holy places including Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Can Vande Bharat trains survive cattle hits, snags?
Owners of buffaloes hit by Vande Bharat train booked
Vande Bharat gets back on track after controversies
'India are the most under-performing white-ball team'
Biden, Modi have very practical relationship: US NSA
'I am not even a speck of dust for Modi'
Delhi's air quality slips back to 'very poor' category
What is the controversy over Vande Bharat all about?

Vande Bharat Express Looks Good

