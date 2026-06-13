Woman Detained After Five-Year-Old Girl Found Murdered

Police in Jaipur have detained a woman suspected of murdering a five-year-old girl in a revenge killing, after the child's body was discovered in the neighbour's house hours after she went missing.

Key Points A five-year-old girl was found murdered in her neighbour's house in Jaipur's Harmara area on Saturday.

The child went missing around noon, prompting a family search and subsequent police notification.

Police have detained a woman in connection with the incident, who is a neighbour of the victim.

Preliminary investigation suggests the accused murdered the girl for revenge after a dispute with the child's mother.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination as the investigation continues.

The body of a five-year-old girl was found in her neighbour's house here on Saturday, hours after she went missing, police said. A woman has been detained in connection with the incident, which occurred in the Harmara area.

Investigation Into Child's Murder

"The girl went missing around noon, following which her family launched a search and later informed police. During the search, the child's body wrapped in a blanket was found in a neighbour's house," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rajesh Gupta said.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused woman recently had a dispute with the girl's mother and to take revenge, she took the girl to her house and murdered her," the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.