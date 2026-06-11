How Mumbai Police Unravelled A Five-Year-Old Murder Mystery

Mumbai Police have successfully cracked a five-year-old cold-blooded murder case, arresting four individuals who allegedly killed a friend over a financial dispute in Sindhudurg and meticulously staged it as a road accident.

Key Points Mumbai Police's Ghatkopar crime branch cracked a five-year-old murder case, arresting four individuals.

The victim, Ashpak Mulani, was allegedly killed over a financial dispute in Sindhudurg district.

The accused staged the murder as a road accident, disposing of the body and motorcycle in Phonda Ghat.

The investigation began after a tip-off suggested the accidental death was a murder.

Two other accomplices are still at large, with Kankavali Police continuing the probe.

Mumbai Police have cracked a five-year-old murder case by arresting four men who allegedly killed a friend over a financial dispute and made it look like a death in a road accident in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district. Ghatkopar Unit of the Mumbai crime branch nabbed the accused persons following a tip-off, said an official.

Mumbai Police Unravel Five-Year-Old Murder Plot

Senior Police Inspector Atmaji Sawant received information indicating that the suspected accidental death was actually a cold-blooded murder, the official said. The arrested accused were identified as Manoj Narayan Bhandge, Surendra Chandrahas Sonavdekar, Atish Bhagavan More and Ruturaj Shetty.

Following a bitter dispute over financial transactions, the accused allegedly hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Ashpak Mulani alias Nihal, a resident of Malshiras in Solapur district, the official said. Mulani was lured to a hotel at Kudal in Sindhudurg district. The four arrested men, along with two other accomplices identified as Amit Raut and Manoj Bhandari, allegedly assaulted Mulani and killed him on the spot, the official said.

Mulani's body and his motorcycle were then thrown into a deep valley off the scenic Phonda Ghat to make it appear as though he had met with an accident. The custody of the accused has been handed over to the Kankavali Police Station for further probe and to trace the remaining accomplices, the official said.