A devastating road accident in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Sunday claimed the lives of 13 Bihar residents, including women and children, prompting condolences from national leaders and an ex-gratia announcement from the Prime Minister.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Thirteen Bihar residents, including five women and two children, died in a road accident in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Sunday.

Their speeding SUV rammed into a heavy vehicle on the Ranchi-Patna highway near Painki village around 2 am.

The victims, all from Nalanda district in Bihar, were travelling to Chhinnamasta Temple in Rajrappa.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chief Ministers of Jharkhand and Bihar expressed condolences.

PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

At least 13 Bihar residents, including five women and two children, were killed and one was injured after their speeding SUV rammed into a heavy vehicle in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Sunday, the police said.

The accident took place around 2 am on the Ranchi-Patna highway near Painki village in the Kujju area, a senior police officer said.

Tragic Collision Claims Multiple Lives

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary condoled the deaths.

Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each of the 13 deceased.

"Altogether 13 people died as their SUV crashed into a heavy vehicle. All the occupants were residents of Nalanda district in Bihar," Ramgarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Alok Ranjan told PTI.

Five women and two children, including a girl, were among the deceased, Ramgarh superintendent of police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said.

"We are trying to trace the heavy vehicle as it fled the spot after the accident. The SUV was mangled due to the impact of the collision," the SP said.

The victims were travelling to Chhinnamasta Temple in Rajrappa when the accident occurred, he said.

Victims Identified, Pilgrimage Purpose Revealed

"There were 14 people in the vehicle. Around 2.30 am, all the car occupants were brought to Sadar Hospital in Ramgarh, where doctors declared the 13 people dead. One person, who sustained critical injuries, is undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," Ramgarh Sadar Hospital Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar told PTI.

Autopsy would be conducted at the hospital later in the day, the SDPO said, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The SP said that the family members of the deceased have been contacted, and the identification process is underway.

Chandan Kumar, the SUV owner and brother of the deceased driver Nandan Kumar, told PTI Videos, "I was informed by the police that my brother and 12 other occupants were killed after the vehicle met with an accident. The family of the deceased Vivek Kumar from Nalanda district was travelling to Chhinnamasta Temple in Rajrappa to offer puja."

Dharma, a friend of Rajesh Kumar, one of the 13 deceased, told PTI Videos, "The family hails from Jangharo village in Ben police station area of Bihar's Nalanda district. Vivek, who was a principal at a private school, along with his wife, their children and other family members, was travelling to Rajrappa to offer puja and seek blessings after his wife secured a government job in a school."

National Leaders Offer Condolences And Aid

President Murmu, in her condolence message on social media, said, "The news of the deaths of several people, including women and children, in a road accident in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand is deeply saddening. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured person a speedy recovery."

The PM also condoled the deaths and announced ex gratia for the next of kin of the deceased.

"Distressed to learn about the tragic mishap in the Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. My condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said in a social media post.

The governor, in a social media post, said, "The news of several deaths in a horrific road accident on NH-33 in Kuju, Ramgarh district, is deeply saddening and heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the grieving families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray to God for the injured person's speedy recovery."

The CM, in his condolence message, said the news of the accident was "deeply saddening and heartbreaking".

"I extend my deepest condolences to all those who lost their lives in this accident. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and give their grieving families the strength to bear this sorrow. The person injured in the accident is receiving proper medical treatment," he added.

Soren's Bihar counterpart Choudhary also condoled the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured person.

"The news of the untimely death of 13 people from Nalanda district in Bihar in a horrific road accident in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, is deeply saddening and heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families. In this hour of immense grief, the Bihar government stands with the affected families," he said in a social media post.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls and give the grief-stricken families the strength to bear this unbearable pain. I pray for the speedy recovery of the person injured in the accident," he added.