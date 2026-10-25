Jhansi Police Arrest Five Transgender Persons For Road Blockade, Assault

Five transgender persons have been arrested in Jhansi following a road blockade and alleged assault on police, stemming from a dispute over customary gifts and a prior group clash.

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Key Points Five transgender persons were arrested in Jhansi on Sunday for allegedly blocking a road, creating a disturbance, and assaulting police personnel.

The arrests followed a protest on Elite Court Road on Saturday evening, where some allegedly stripped and attempted to assault police.

An FIR has been registered against Anushka alias Abhishek, Pooja, Nayantara Russian, Mamta, and Mahaveeran under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The protest was sparked by a dispute over customary gifts and a prior clash between two transgender groups three days ago.

Police brought the situation under control and cleared the road, with further legal proceedings underway.

Police here arrested five transgender persons for allegedly blocking a road, creating a disturbance and assaulting police personnel following a dispute related to customary gifts, officials said on Sunday.

Charges Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

An FIR has been registered against Anushka alias Abhishek, Pooja, Nayantara Russian, Mamta and Mahaveeran under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those pertaining to rioting, assaulting public servants, obstructing officials from discharging duty and violating prohibitory orders, Nawabad Station House Officer Ravi Srivastava said.

According to police, the accused created a disturbance on Elite Court Road on Saturday evening, where some of them allegedly stripped and held a protest, while others allegedly attempted to assault police personnel who arrived at the spot.

Dispute Over Customary Gifts

The protest apparently followed a clash between two groups of transgender persons in Shivaji Nagar area three days ago over demand of customary gifts, police said.

One group had allegedly created a ruckus at a police station while demanding action against a transgender person identified as Babli. They had also allegedly attempted to consume phenyl, police said.

Angered over alleged lack of action, the five accused staged the protest on Saturday evening, blocking traffic on both sides of the road, police said.

Police Restore Order

Police brought the situation under control and cleared the road. Further legal proceedings are underway, officials said.