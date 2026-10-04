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Justice Served: Five Get Life For 1994 Triple Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 04, 2026 11:01 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A special court in Bahraich has finally delivered justice in a 32-year-old triple murder case, sentencing five men to life imprisonment for the brutal 1994 crime.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Five men received life imprisonment for a triple murder committed 32 years ago in Bahraich.
  • The special court convicted Mahavir, Girdhari, Vijayraj, Garibe, and Radheshyam.
  • The victims, Chirku, Santram, and Mayaram, were killed in Chowainpurwa village on July 31, 1994.
  • The accused were also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1.15 lakh each.
  • Proceedings against four other accused were closed due to their deaths during the trial.

A special court here has sentenced five men to life imprisonment in a 32-year-old triple murder case.

Court Delivers Justice After Decades

Special Judge (SC/ST Act) Pawan Kumar Sharma on Saturday convicted Mahavir, Girdhari, Vijayraj, Garibe and Radheshyam in the case and ordered them to pay a fine of Rs 1.15 lakh each.

 

According to the prosecution, on July 31, 1994, the accused -- Shyamlal, Ramphal, Gopi, Dhodhe, Girdhari, Mahavir, Vijayraj, Garibe and Radheshyam -- entered a house in Chowainpurwa village and attacked the occupants with sticks and sharp-edged weapons.

Chirku, his son Santram and son-in-law Mayaram were killed in the attack. An FIR was registered on the complaint of Chirku's wife Sumitra Devi.

According to the prosecution, when Devi tried to intervene to save her husband, the assailants tied her to a tree and killed her husband, son and son-in-law in front of her.

A government lawyer said proceedings against four other accused -- Shyamlal, Ramphal, Gopi and Dhodhe -- were closed after they died during the pendency of the trial.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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