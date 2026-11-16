Five Arrested In Bengaluru Realtor Murder Case

Five individuals have been arrested in Bengaluru following the brutal murder of a realtor last week, with police investigations pointing to a financial dispute orchestrated by a former friend as the motive.

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Key Points Five men were arrested in connection with the killing of a realtor in Bengaluru last week.

The murder was allegedly orchestrated by the victim's former friend, Kiran Kumar, due to a financial dispute that began around two years ago.

The accused include Kiran Kumar (orchestrator), Rudresh (arranger), Lokesh (intermediary), and two hired assailants, Kiran Gowda and Akash.

The killing was planned for Rs 30 lakh, with Rs 15 lakh allegedly paid to the two killers earlier.

Charan Gowda, 40, was hacked to death on November 13 near his office in Yelahanka, in front of his wife.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a realtor in front of his wife here last week, with investigators saying the murder was allegedly orchestrated by his former friend over a financial dispute, police said on Monday.

Accused Identified In Realtor Murder

The accused have been identified as Kiran Kumar (40), Kiran Gowda (24), Akash (19), Lokesh A (47) and Rudresh M V (39), police said on Monday.

According to police, Kiran Kumar, who was earlier associated with the slain real estate businessman Charan Gowda, allegedly conspired to eliminate him following a financial dispute that had led to their falling out around two years ago.

Kiran Kumar allegedly approached his friend Rudresh, who arranged the killing through an intermediary, identified as Lokesh, a senior police officer said.

Details Of The Murder Plot

The murder was allegedly executed by two hired assailants, Kiran Gowda and Akash. Police said the murder was planned for Rs 30 lakh, of which Rs 15 lakh was allegedly paid to the two killers earlier, he said.

According to police, on November 13, 40-year-old Charan was allegedly hacked to death by unidentified assailants near his office in Yelahanka, in front of his wife.

A native of Channapatna taluk, Charan lived with his family near Kogilu in Yelahanka, police said.

The incident occurred when Charan and his wife arrived at his office in a car. While his wife got out of the vehicle and proceeded towards the office, two men on a motorcycle attacked him with lethal weapons while he was speaking on his mobile phone.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A murder case was registered at Yelahanka New Town police station, police said, adding that five men have been arrested in connection with the incident.