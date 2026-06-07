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Home  » News » Deadly Land Dispute Claims Five Lives In Pakistan

Deadly Land Dispute Claims Five Lives In Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 07, 2026 13:38 IST

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A deadly land dispute in South Waziristan, Pakistan, resulted in five fatalities and two injuries following a gunfight between rival groups, prompting police to launch an investigation.

Key Points

  • Five people were killed and two injured in a gunfight over a land dispute in northwest Pakistan.
  • The incident took place in the Gul Kach area of South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
  • The victims were members of the Suleman Khel tribe.
  • Police have initiated legal proceedings and vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

At least five people were killed and two injured in a deadly exchange of gunfire between rival groups over a land dispute in northwest Pakistan, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred in Gul Kach area within the jurisdiction of Toi Khula police station in South Waziristan of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday.

 

The victims belonged to the Suleman Khel tribe.

The injured were provided initial medical treatment before being shifted to Wana for further care, police said.

Police officials said legal proceedings have been initiated and assured that those responsible for the killings will be brought to justice.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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