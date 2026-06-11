Speeding SUV Kills Five On Gonda Highway

A devastating road accident on the Gonda-Lucknow highway claimed five lives and injured four others when a speeding SUV tragically ploughed into Good Samaritans helping an injured motorcyclist, prompting a police investigation and community outrage.

Key Points Five people died and four were injured after a speeding SUV hit a crowd assisting an injured motorcyclist on the Gonda-Lucknow highway.

The tragic incident occurred late Wednesday night in the Colonelganj area, leading to immediate panic and chaos.

Local villagers apprehended the SUV driver and occupants, handing them over to the police for investigation.

Among the deceased was a 10-year-old boy, Anshuman, who succumbed to his injuries while being transferred to Lucknow.

Authorities, including the District Magistrate and local MLA, visited the site and hospital, assuring a detailed inquiry and strict action against those responsible.

Five persons were killed and four others sustained injuries after a speeding SUV ran over a group of people helping an injured motorcyclist near a dhaba on the Gonda-Lucknow highway in the Colonelganj area, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place late Wednesday night. A motorcyclist had been injured in an accident, and locals came onto the road to assist him when the speeding SUV ploughed into the crowd, Assistant Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dawayacha said.

According to eyewitnesses, the impact was so severe that several people were thrown into the air and suffered grievous injuries. Panic and chaos ensued at the spot following the accident.

Community Responds To Tragic Accident

Villagers gathered in large numbers and caught the SUV driver and other occupants of the vehicle before handing them over to the police, officials said.

The injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Colonelganj and later referred to the district medical college due to the seriousness of their injuries.

Doctors declared Gulshan (25), Sanjay Tiwari (28), and two brothers, Hasan Mohammad (40) and Imtiyaz Ali (27), dead on arrival.

Two critically injured persons, Anshuman (10) and Altaf (32), were referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow. However, Anshuman succumbed to his injuries on the way, taking the death toll to five.

The other injured were identified as Tabrez (20), Parvez (18) and Vinay Singh alias Sunny (26).

Most of the injured were discharged from the hospital on Thursday after treatment, police said.

Officials Assure Strict Action

BJP, Colonelganj MLA Ajay Singh, visited the hospital and met the injured as well as the families of the deceased.

District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan also visited the medical college and reviewed the treatment being provided to the injured.

Police have detained two persons travelling in the SUV and initiated questioning.

The district magistrate said a detailed inquiry into the incident was being conducted and strict action would be taken against those found responsible.