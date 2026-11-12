Firecracker Dispute Leads To Knife Attack, Three Arrested In Beed

Three individuals have been arrested in Maharashtra's Beed district following a violent knife attack that left five seriously injured, sparked by a dispute over a firecracker incident on Tuesday.

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Key Points Three persons were arrested in Beed for a knife attack that seriously injured five individuals.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Georai, stemming from a dispute over a firecracker thrown at a woman.

Akshay Raut allegedly attacked five individuals with sharp weapons, causing deep wounds to the abdomen, chest, and back.

Five people, including Akshay Raut, Janardhan Raut, Om Raut, Rahul Shelar, and Meera Raut, were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Akshay Raut, Rahul Shelar, and Meera Raut have been arrested, while two other accused are absconding, with special police teams deployed to trace them.

Three persons were arrested for alleged involvement in a knife attack in Maharashtra's Beed district that left five seriously injured following a dispute over a firecracker-throwing incident, a police official said on Thursday.

Details Of The Violent Incident

The knife attack took place in Pawar Galli at Georai at around 7 pm on Tuesday when a firecracker was thrown at a woman when she was returning home after shopping, he added.

"Akshay Raut allegedly threw a firecracker at Sunil Khadke's daughter. Khadke's son Sarthak and four others confronted Raut, who attacked them with sharp weapons. The victims received deep wounds on the abdomen, chest and back. They were initially taken to a private hospital in Georai and then shifted to hospitals in Beed and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar," the official said.

Police Action And Ongoing Investigation

Based on Sarthak's complaint, Akshay Raut, Janardhan Raut, Om Raut, Rahul Shelar and Meera Raut were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Akshay Raut, Rahul Shelar and Meera Raut have been arrested, while two other accused are absconding, he added.

Two special police teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend those on the run, Assistant Police Inspector Samadhan Daund said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh visited Pawar Galli at 4 pm on Wednesday and issued directions to the investigating team regarding the probe.