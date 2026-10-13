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Five Held In Palakkad Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 13, 2026 20:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Palakkad have taken five individuals into custody following the suspected murder of an unidentified man, believed to be a beggar, whose body was found near Moolathara dam, with investigations ongoing into a possible mob lynching.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Five individuals have been taken into custody regarding the suspected murder of an unidentified man in Palakkad.
  • The victim's body was discovered near Moolathara dam two days ago, and he is believed to have been a beggar.
  • A post-mortem examination confirmed signs of murder, prompting a detailed investigation by Meenakshipuram police.
  • The incident is currently suspected to be a case of mob lynching, though this remains unconfirmed.
  • Interrogation of the five persons taken into custody is currently under way.

Five people have been taken into custody in connection with the suspected murder of an unidentified man whose body was found near Moolathara dam here two days ago, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Into Suspected Mob Lynching

The deceased was suspected to be a beggar, and efforts were on to establish his identity, they said.

 

Locals found the man dead under suspicious circumstances on Sunday morning. A post-mortem examination at Thrissur Medical College Hospital revealed signs of murder, police said.

The incident is suspected to be a case of mob lynching, though this is yet to be confirmed, police sources said.

Based on circumstantial evidence, the Meenakshipuram police launched a detailed investigation and took five persons into custody. Their interrogation is under way, they added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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