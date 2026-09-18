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Five Accused In Raigad Teen Rape Case, Including Minors, Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 18, 2026 19:03 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a shocking incident from Raigad, Maharashtra, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by five individuals, leading to her pregnancy, with all accused now arrested or detained under the POCSO Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old girl in Raigad, Maharashtra, was subjected to repeated sexual assault.
  • Five individuals, including two minor boys and three adults, are accused in the case.
  • The victim's pregnancy, discovered at 24-26 weeks, brought the crime to light.
  • Accused adults (aged 21-40) have been arrested, and the two minors detained.
  • A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by five persons, including two minor boys, in Maharashtra's Raigad district, resulting in her pregnancy, police said on Friday.

Investigation And Arrests In Raigad Rape Case

The adult accused, aged between 21 and 40, were arrested, while both the 17-year-old juveniles were detained, they said.

 

According to the police, the victim was repeatedly sexually assaulted by the accused, who were acquainted with her, and the perpetrators also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident.

Additionally, between April and June, one of the accused, a 40-year-old mason who was working on the construction of the victim's house, allegedly trespassed into her residence in the absence of her family members and raped her, an official said.

The crime came to light after the girl was found to be 24 to 26 weeks pregnant.

Based on the victim's statement, the Mhasala police registered a case against the five under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police stated.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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