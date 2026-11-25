Thane police have made significant progress in combating crime by busting a notorious gang responsible for dacoities and thefts across bungalows and farmhouses in the district, leading to five arrests and the resolution of multiple cases.

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Key Points Thane police successfully busted a gang allegedly involved in dacoities and thefts at bungalows and farmhouses in parts of Thane district.

Five individuals have been arrested in connection with these crimes, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The arrests led to the detection of multiple additional offences registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions at various police stations.

Investigation involved Crime Branch Unit-3, Kalyan, scanning CCTV footage from around 150 to 200 cameras and technical analysis.

One of the arrested accused had numerous prior criminal cases registered against him across several police stations.

Local police busted a gang allegedly involved in dacoities and thefts at bungalows and farmhouses in parts of Thane district in Maharashtra by arresting five people and cracking multiple cases, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Thane Police Investigation Leads To Major Breakthrough

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said a burglary FIR was registered at Mumbra police station on November 17.

Jadhav said Crime Branch Unit-3, Kalyan, conducted a parallel investigation by scanning CCTV footage from around 150 to 200 cameras at the scene, surrounding areas, and railway stations from CSMT to Badlapur and Kasara, alongside technical analysis and human intelligence.

According to Jadhav, the gang's detention led to the detection of additional offences registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions at Kulgaon police station, three cases at Kalyan Taluka police station, three cases at Washind police station, and one case at Padgha police station.

One of the arrested accused had numerous prior criminal cases registered against him across several police stations, he said.

Further investigation is underway.