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Jharkhand Police Arrest Five For Deputy Mukhiya's Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 05, 2026 18:40 IST

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Jharkhand police have swiftly apprehended five individuals, including the alleged mastermind, in connection with the contract killing of former deputy mukhiya Sanjay Boipai, shedding light on a land dispute motive.

Key Points

  • Five persons, including the alleged mastermind, were arrested for the murder of former deputy mukhiya Sanjay Boipai in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand.
  • Sanjay Boipai was shot dead at his residence in Guigaon village by three motorcycle-borne assailants.
  • A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, leading to the swift apprehension of the accused.
  • Biju Chaudhary, one of the arrested, allegedly hired four contract killers due to a long-standing land dispute and personal enmity with Boipai.
  • Police recovered a country-made pistol, four live cartridges, two motorcycles, and four mobile phones from the arrested individuals.

Five persons allegedly involved in the murder of a former deputy mukhiya in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district were arrested along with arms and ammunition, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The victim, Sanjay Boipai (40), a former deputy mukhiya of Gulkeda panchayat, was shot dead at his residence in Guigaon village within Chakradharpur police station limits on Sunday night. According to police, Boipai was sleeping in the courtyard of his house when three motorcycle-borne assailants arrived and opened fire on him from close range.

 

Investigation Leads To Arrests

Taking the incident seriously, SP Amit Renu constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the additional superintendent of police-cum-sub-divisional police officer (Chakradharpur) to apprehend those involved, Chaibasa SDPO Bahaman Tuti told reporters. The SIT acted swiftly and arrested five accused, including Biju Chaudhary, who had allegedly hired four contract killers to execute the murder, Tuti said.

Chaudhary had a long-standing dispute over a piece of land and personal enmity with Boipai, following which he hired the assailants to eliminate him, the accused allegedly told police during interrogation, the officer said. The accused are Suresh Soy (20), Kaptan Honhaga alias Tata (31), Gune Hindu Angaria alias Mota (22) and Budhu Bodra (27), besides Chaudhary.

Police have recovered a country-made pistol, four live cartridges, two motorcycles and four mobile phones from them, a police officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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