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Five Alleged Drug Peddlers Arrested With Heroin In J&K Operations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 21, 2026 19:35 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have apprehended five alleged drug peddlers in distinct operations across Samba and Reasi districts on Wednesday, seizing heroin and initiating legal proceedings under the NDPS Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested in separate operations across Samba and Reasi districts on Wednesday.
  • In Samba, three individuals were apprehended with 10.06 grams of heroin and a weighing machine.
  • Two other suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Katra town, Reasi district, with 10 grams of heroin.
  • All five arrested individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • Police investigations into these drug trafficking cases are currently underway.

Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested with heroin in separate operations in Samba and Reasi districts on Wednesday, officials said.

Police Operations Lead To Arrests

A police spokesperson said in the first incident, a police patrolling party intercepted a car at Rahya Morh in the Vijaypur area of Samba district and recovered 10.06 grams of heroin and a weighing machine from the three occupants.

 

He said police arrested the trio, identified as Vikrant Slathia, Bhuvan Khajuria and Dushal Rajwal, and registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In another operation, two suspected drug peddlers, Balbir Singh and Ashiq Mir, were arrested with 10 grams of heroin in Katra town of Reasi district, the spokesperson said. Police booked them under the NDPS Act.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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