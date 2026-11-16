Five Booked For Public Nuisance In Beed

Beed police have taken action against five individuals for public nuisance and liquor consumption, booking them under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act following an incident on November 14.

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Key Points Five individuals were booked for allegedly consuming liquor and creating a public nuisance in Beed.

The incident occurred near Beleshwar Temple at Circus Ground on November 14.

The accused were booked under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Police seized liquor bottles, two motorcycles, and mobile phones, collectively valued at Rs 2,20,500.

Five persons have been booked for allegedly consuming liquor and creating nuisance at a public place in Beed, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place near Beleshwar Temple at Circus Ground on November 14, he added.

"Vaibhav Joshi, Saurabh More, Saksham Bhalerao, Rohit Gore and Nikhil Dongre have been booked under Maharashtra Prohibition Act. We have seized liquor bottles, two motorcycles and mobile phones, collectively worth Rs 2,20,500," he said.