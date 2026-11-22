Kerala Police have arrested five individuals, including a local Youth Congress worker, in Alappuzha following the seizure of 11.6 kg of ganja, disrupting a suspected drug distribution network operating in Kochi.

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Key Points Five persons, including a local Youth Congress worker, were arrested on Sunday in Alappuzha with 11.6 kg of ganja.

Police intercepted their car at Makkekavala around 10.50 pm on Saturday, acting on a tip-off.

The accused were allegedly transporting ganja from Cherthala to Arookutty and selling it in smaller quantities in Kochi.

One of the arrested, Shemeer, is identified as a local Youth Congress worker, though party leaders state he has been inactive.

All five accused have been produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

Five persons, including a local Youth Congress worker, were arrested with 11.6 kg of ganja at Makkekavala in this district, police said on Sunday.

Details Of The Arrest And Accused

The arrested were identified as Ali Juwahar (24), Salahudheen Ayoobi (24), Krishnakumar (23), Muhammad Aslam (23) and Shemeer (38), all natives of Thaikkattussery.

The Poochakal police, based on a tip-off, intercepted their car at Makkekavala around 10.50 pm on Saturday while they were travelling from Cherthala to Arookutty and seized the ganja, officials said.

Police said the accused had procured a large quantity of ganja and were selling it in smaller quantities to users in Kochi.

Officials said that Shemeer is a local Youth Congress worker. His social media accounts feature photographs with party leaders. However, district-level party leaders said he had been inactive for the past few months.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.