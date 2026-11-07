Thane Police Uncover Major Arms Syndicate, Five Held

Thane Police have successfully busted a significant inter-state arms syndicate, arresting five individuals from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh and seizing firearms worth Rs 9.19 lakh, preventing an alleged armed robbery.

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Key Points Thane Police busted an inter-state arms syndicate, arresting five individuals from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

The operation led to the seizure of five country-made pistols and 56 cartridges worth Rs 9.19 lakh.

Suspects were intercepted on November 2 near the Saket service road, allegedly planning an armed robbery.

The arrested individuals have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, and Maharashtra Police Act.

A probe is currently underway to trace the original source of the seized weapons.

Police in Maharashtra's Thane city have busted an inter-state arms syndicate, arresting five persons hailing from Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, and seizing firearms and ammunition worth Rs 9.19 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

Details Of The Operation

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Crime Branch Unit-1 laid a trap near the Saket service road on the Nashik-Thane highway in Rabodi on November 2 and intercepted the suspects, who were allegedly planning an armed robbery, Senior Inspector Anil Shinde said.

The accused, Ritik Shashikant Tiwari alias Rahul (25), Kartik Kumar Vinod Chaudhary (23), Mrutyunjay Kumar Pradeep Choubey (26), and Brijkishore Nanhaku Tiwari (54) hail from Jharkhand, while Shubham Sunil Tiwari (24) is a resident of Chhattisgarh, he said.

Five country-made pistols and 56 cartridges worth Rs 9.19 lakh were seized from the accused, who have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Arms Act, and Maharashtra Police Act, the official said, adding that a probe is underway to trace the source of the weapons.