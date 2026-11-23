The Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force has apprehended two more individuals from Indore, bringing the total arrests to five in an ongoing sambar deer poaching investigation in Khandwa district, highlighting continued efforts against wildlife crime.

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Key Points The Madhya Pradesh STSF arrested two more individuals, Mustafa Nadeem and Khuzema from Indore, in a sambar deer poaching case on Monday.

These arrests bring the total number of accused held in the case to five.

A car used in the poaching was seized based on information provided by one of the arrested individuals.

Another gang member was arrested from Khandwa, and a rifle allegedly used in the poaching was seized during the investigation.

The initial arrests on May 8 involved two persons with a sambar deer carcass in Khandwa, while other gang members escaped.

The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department's State Tiger Strike Force (STSF) has arrested two more members of an organised gang allegedly involved in sambar deer poaching in Khandwa district and seized a car used in the crime, an STSF official said on Monday.

Investigation Progress In Poaching Case

The two accused, identified as Mustafa Nadeem and Khuzema, are residents of Indore.

On May 8, two persons were arrested with the carcass of a sambar deer in the Narmadanagar protected forest area in Punasa, Khandwa district. Other members of the gang escaped in a four-wheeler, he said.

The official said the STSF seized the car used in the poaching based on the information provided by Nadeem.

The two arrested men were being questioned about other members of the gang and their activities, he added.

"During the investigation, the STSF, along with local forest staff, arrested another gang member from Khandwa and seized a rifle allegedly used in the poaching. With these arrests, the total number of accused held in the case has reached five," the official said.