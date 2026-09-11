How Old Rivalry Led To A Deadly Gurugram Murder

Gurugram police have apprehended five individuals in connection with a 39-year-old man's murder, revealing a meticulously planned revenge killing rooted in a long-standing rivalry.

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Key Points Five individuals were arrested in Gurugram for the murder of a 39-year-old man.

The killing was part of a conspiracy to avenge a previous murder, rooted in an old rivalry.

The accused, led by Praveen Parasar, planned to kill both Mahendra and his son, but only Mahendra was murdered.

Police apprehended the suspects after a chase, recovering a country-made pistol and the motorcycle used in the crime.

Interrogation revealed the motive and ongoing efforts are being made to identify other conspirators and trace the weapon's source.

Five accused were arrested in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old man in Gurugram's Basai Road, police said on Saturday. The killing was the result of a conspiracy hatched to avenge a previous murder arising out of an old rivalry, they added. The accused had planned to kill both Mahendra and his son, but were able to execute only the father.

Details Of The Deadly Attack

According to the FIR filed by the deceased's son, the incident unfolded on Thursday at 9.20 am when the father-son duo was on a motorbike travelling from Basai to Sadar Bazar. When they reached near NK Factory, three youths on another motorbike approached them from behind, and one of them shot at Mahendra, causing fatal injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Subsequently, an FIR was filed at Sector-9A police station, police said.

A police team was formed, and acting on technical evidence, the accused location was traced. When surrounded by the police near Garhi Harsaru, the accused abandoned their motorcycle and attempted to flee. During the chase, two accused, Dev and Ankit, fell into a ditch and fractured their legs and were admitted to hospital, they added.

Conspiracy Unravelled By Police Interrogation

One country-made pistol, one live cartridge and the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered from them. The accused were identified as Chhoti (20), his father Praveen Parasar (45), both residents of Agra, Dev Sharma alias Kemti (22), from UP's Pilibhit, and Ankit alias Bunty (19), and Utsav (19), both residents of Gurugram, police said.

"During police interrogation, it was revealed that Praveen Parasar's other son, Parv alias Badi, was murdered in 2025, and Mahendra's son was allegedly involved in that case. To avenge his son's murder, Praveen and Parnav conspired with their associates Dev, Ankit, and Utsav to kill Mahendra and his son. They allegedly supplied weapons and money to execute the plan, and Dev fired the fatal shot," Naveen Kumar, ACP (Crime), said.

"Although the conspiracy aimed to kill both father and son, only Mahender was murdered. The arrested accused are being interrogated to identify other persons involved in the conspiracy, trace the source of the weapon, examine the financial transactions related to the crime and gather other crucial evidence. Efforts are also underway to arrest any remaining accused," he added.