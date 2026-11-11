Indore Police Busts Gang Selling Bank Accounts For Cyber Fraud

Indore police have made significant arrests under 'Operation Matrix', apprehending five individuals for their alleged involvement in selling bank accounts to cyber fraudsters, facilitating the transfer of siphoned-off funds.

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Key Points Five men were arrested on Wednesday in Indore for allegedly selling their bank accounts to cyber fraudsters.

The accused facilitated the transfer of illegally obtained money through these accounts.

The arrests were made under the police's "Operation Matrix" targeting cybercrime.

Some individuals opened bank accounts specifically to sell them to a cyber fraud gang for personal gain.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is ongoing to identify other gang members.

Police have arrested five men for allegedly "selling" their bank accounts to cyber fraudsters to facilitate transfer of siphoned-off money, an official said on Wednesday.

Understanding The Cyber Fraud Scheme

The accused, arrested under the police's "Operation Matrix", have been identified as Raj Vaidya (20), Tushar Chauhan (22), Ayush alias Lucky Prajapat (21), Ajay Patel (21) and Ritesh Prajapat (23), Aerodrome police station in-charge Manoj Sendhav said.

"The accused sold their bank accounts to members of a cyber fraud gang to fulfil their expensive desires. These accounts were used to transfer money from cyber fraud," he said.

As per the initial investigation, Raj, Tushar and Ayush had opened these accounts in different branches of the Central Bank of India and sold them to Ajay and Ritesh.

Ajay and Ritesh later sold these accounts to other members of the gang, Sendhav said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and information is being gathered about other members of the gang, he added.