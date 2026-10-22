Jharkhand Family Held For Murder After Food Stall Altercation

Five members of a family have been arrested in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district following a fatal altercation at a fast food stall over delayed food service during Mahanavami, highlighting a tragic incident of violence.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Five family members, including two women, were arrested on Thursday in Seraikela-Kharswan district.

The arrests are linked to the killing of a youth and injuries to three others following an altercation over delayed food service.

The incident occurred at a fast food stall near a Durga puja pandal on Mahanavami day.

The victim, Sekhar, succumbed to injuries after being attacked with a knife by the food stall owner and family.

Police recovered a blood-stained knife and other evidence, and the accused have been sent to judicial custody.

Five members of a family, including two women, were arrested on Thursday in connection with the killing of a youth and injuring three others following an altercation over the delay in serving food ordered at a stall in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a police officer said.

Fatal Altercation Over Delayed Food

The victim, identified as Sekhar, a resident of Mango in Jamshedpur, along with a friend, visited a Durga puja pandal near JIADA bhawan, where he had ordered food at a roadside fast food stall on Mahanavami day. An altercation broke out after he cancelled the order due to the delay in serving the food.

The food stall owner, along with family members, attacked them with a knife. Four persons sustained injuries in the attack and were shifted to a nearby hospital. Sekhar succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

In the course of the investigation, the police officer said the investigating team arrested the main accused Rishabh Barua, his brother Mohit Barua, their father Mohan Barua, mother Rishika Barua and sister Mukti Barua.

All the accused have been forwarded to judicial custody.

Police have recovered a blood-stained knife, clothes and a cauldron used in the crime.

A case in this regard was registered under relevant sections of BNS on the statement of an eyewitness, Sagar Jha, the police officer added.